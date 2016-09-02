Keeping your hand in your pockets

By Hillary -
Dear Hillary,

I read somewhere that all Thai girls want is to get their hands in your pockets, and once they have cleaned you out, that’s it. No money, No Honey as the T shirt says. Is this really true? I have met a few nice girls every time I’ve come over, and although I pay for everything when we’re out together, I think that’s natural. I pay for everything back home when I take out a woman, so what’s the difference?

Confused Charlie

Dear Confused Charlie,

The difference is you get more fun out of the relationship here, my Petal, or that’s what I get told by my gentlemen friends. It is nice to see there are still gentlemen in this world, and if you are paying, I’ll have a bottle of Veuve Clicquot when we go to dinner. Of course you can have what you want as well, I’m not stingy. Please let me know a week or so in advance, as I will have to fit you in to my crowded appointment book, though with promises of Veuve Clicquot you do go to the top of the waiting list.

  • Chris

    “I read somewhere that all Thai girls want is to get their hands in your pockets”

    That is not wholly true although it is largely very true for the bar girls who are likely to be the only Thai ladies that the average farang has an intimate moment or two with.

    “I pay for everything back home when I take out a woman, so what’s the difference?”

    Do you also pay a bar fine back home to take her from her place of work, and would you expect to ‘tip’ her when she goes home in the morning? this is the norm for bar girls and sideliners are the same but without the bar fine.

    “No money, No Honey as the T shirt says”
    This is very much a fact for the vast majority of Thai Farang liaisons.