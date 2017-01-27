In Dad’s footsteps

Dear Hillary,

My teenage son is out here with me on holidays from the UK. First trip for him, and I live here. Good looking lad (gets it from his father), and is the center of attraction with all the ladies here. I am worried that, being impressionable, he will fall in love with one of the lovelies and from then on he won’t enjoy his holiday, the way he should. What should I do?

Jeff

Dear Jeff,

You give him back issues of my column. If that doesn’t warn him, there’s precious little anyone can do. At least he can’t take one back with him as it takes too long to get a visa. However, is this what happened to you my Petal? Sounds very much like it.