Hillary gets bubbles and chockies for New Year

Dear Hillary,

I came to your office to give you some bubbly and chocolates for New Year, but your front office staff said you were away “outside”. You were in the paper this week, so you can’t have gone far. Did the staff make sure you got your New Year presents, thank you very much.

Eugene

Dear Eugene,

Sorry I wasn’t in when you called, but as I live on the other side of the busy street, it takes me quite some time to cross over and get to work. I asked the editor to get me an office on the other side of the street, but he said running across four lanes of traffic would be good for me and keep me healthy. He’ll say anything to annoy me, he knows just how infirm I am, cooped up in the broom cupboard he lets me use as an office.