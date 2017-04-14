Here we go again

Dear Hillary,

I wrote to you before, a couple of years ago, and you were correct about my Thai GF. Well she’s gone now, and I should have listened to you earlier. This time I want to make sure I don’t get ripped off, like last time. This time I’ve taken my time and let the relationship build up slowly. She knows I’m not ready yet, but she always sits with me at the bar, and she tells me that she doesn’t go with any customers now we are steady. It feels good, Hillary, but what should I be doing next? Once bitten, twice shy as they say.

Greg

Dear Greg,

What should you do now? Simple answer to that one, Petal. Run! Run away as fast and as far as you can. I went back through my files and you are doing exactly the same as last time. Cuddling up at the bar is not the basis of a good relationship. You are looking at hooking up with a “hooker”. How many times do I have to tell all you smitten chaps that the cuddles at the bar are part of their “work” and not emotion. This time, listen more carefully!