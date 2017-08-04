A guide to a first date

Dear Hillary,

I have met a nice young lady through work (she works in Sales) and I intend inviting her to dinner. Problem, will she eat farang food? I have to know, so that I can pick a suitable restaurant. I mean, champagne? Lobster? Will items like that impress her?

Magnus

Dear Magnus (with a name like that, you must be Scottish),

What will impress a young lady from Sales is your ability to take the lead, so pre-planning is important. I am sure you must have heard of the seven P’s. “Proper Prior Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance.” (Yes, count them, there are seven.) So, Prosecco instead of champagne will be fine. Rock lobsters instead of Maine lobsters, also fine and much cheaper. A good house red by the glass, rather than Chateau Neuf du Pape by the bottle and you have a wonderful dinner at a reasonable cost, remembering your Scottish heritage. However, there is one item missing in this Lothario’s guide to first dating – you have to screw up the courage and ask her out. At that point you can ask if there is any cuisine she does not eat, and I am sure she will agree to any as well as Thai.