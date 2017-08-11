It’s a goal! Or maybe a try?

Dear Hillary,

My Thai GF enjoys all sports on the TV, Football mad and of course follows her Thai team as well as the Premier League, but she will also watch American Grid-iron, European league, and even horse jumping. For some of my friends, they think this is fantastic, but there is another side to the coin – If there’s a sporting event on TV at 2 in the morning, she will be watching it. Sometimes she gets to bed at five in the morning and just crashes. She doesn’t have a job, but I do.

Will

Dear Will,

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. The simplest is to switch the TV off at midnight. You will have one of those magic boxes that gives you 101 channels, hook it into a timer that turns it off at midnight.