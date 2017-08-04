Get your hair cut, lad!

Dear Hillary,

My son’s teacher has told him he has to get his hair cut. His hair length was fine in his school in the UK, and it was a strict school too. His hair just touched his collar and ears fully visible, but no, he is supposed to have a ‘regulation’ haircut which is the proverbial short back and sides made popular by a dictator in North Korea! Is this a requirement in Thailand, or is this something that this teacher requires? He is in Prathom 4.

Jefferson

Dear Jefferson (Airplane?),

You sound as if you are a newbie in these parts. Just because it is done one way in the UK, does not mean it is done the same way here. I’m sure your son never had to ‘wai’ to his teachers over there, did he?

I suggest you follow the advice of your favorite rock band who sang,

“Today, I feel like pleasing you

More than before

Today, I know what I want to do

But I don’t know what for.”

Both you and your son don’t know what the haircut is for, but in reality it is just to instill some sort of pride in his appearance. That’s all.