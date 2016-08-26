Get your diamonds here girls

Dear Hillary,

You were asked where to buy diamonds – Yes Hatton Garden in London… Definitely NOT Thailand.

Chris

Dear Chris,

Thank you for the timely advice, so that people who have bought diamonds here don’t go and deposit them in Hatton Garden. A brief perusal of the British Daily Mail revealed news of a heist on Easter last year with the huge amount of goods stolen. Valuables worth up to £14million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires were taken. Two-thirds of them remain unrecovered.

The gang – who have been described as ‘analogue criminals in a digital age’ – were tracked down due to a series of mistakes, including one of them using his own car during the heist.

Following a painstaking investigation in which a surveillance operation caught three of the ringleaders bragging about the raid in a north London pub, the group were arrested.

And what’s more, they were all pensioners. But fancy bragging about it in their local pub. I’m never going to listen in to conversations around the Jameson’s Nova table again!

If you want to read more, go to http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3483679/Hatton-Garden-gang-sentenced-14million-gem-raid-today.html#ixzz4HGuezLZV