Eating at the roadside

Dear Hillary,

My wife and I are coming over before Xmas. We have read that the roadside food stalls will be removed as the hygiene is poor and people can get very sick. We eat simple meals at home here, so we’re not looking for Michelin stars. We will be in Pattaya for a week, so can you give us some help?

Andy and Marge

Dear Andy and Marge,

You will be blown away with the choices available from any of our over 400 restaurants. My best advice is to read the Dining Out columns in this paper and you will soon see what kind of cuisine is on offer, and the price range in food. By the way, there will still be very good roadside food available. It’s just some misguided soul trying to make Bangkok into a European eatery, instead of promoting the Asian, much loved, ordinary food. The general advice is always don’t eat food that has been sitting in pots and getting cold. Eat food that has been cooked in front of you. Come and enjoy yourselves!