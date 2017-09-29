Easy Rider

Dear Hillary,

My daughter is 16 and wants to ride a motorcycle to school each day. She has been taking the school bus, which I thought worked out very well, with her mother picking her up in the afternoons. She says this would give her more time to finish her homework as she would get to the school before the school bus does.

Tony

Dear Tony,

Has she a license to ride a motorcycle? Does she want to take someone else along as well? Does she appreciate the danger in riding motorcycles? Last Songkran, 80 percent of those killed were motorcycle riders. I think you will find there is another reason, and not just the getting to school earlier. Is there a boyfriend? Forbid it on the safety side, if nothing else.