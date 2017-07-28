Cyber romance?

By
Hillary
-
1
382

Dear Hillary,

I asked a girl out for a drink. That’s all, a drink, because I do have a steady who was away up country for a couple of months. Since then I get between 5 and 10 messages a day ranging from I luv you to good morning darling, good night sleep well darling, you know the pitch. She was a nice enough girl but for me no romantic interest as I do have the one up country right now. But if she sees all the messages she may not be the steady any more. What is the best way to finish a cyber romance?

Geekie

Dear Geekie,

That is easy. If you look at the menu you will see there is provision to block anyone. Mind you, everyone up country is connected these days. You’ve probably lost the steady already. I suggest you block both of them and start again with someone else

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Robert

    First of all I would make a suggestion that the local girl is a plant by your steady girl. It is her job to attempt to seduce you to see if you will react. A buddy of mine has a Laotian wife. Upon her return from visiting her children who is the first person she wants to see? It is the building security guard and her network of local lady spies to be certain the hubby is being a good boy while she is away. My friend knows this and understands that she is coming from a position of complete insecurity. In that your lady is gone TWO MONTHS she is certain you will butterfly. Hills is quite right that there is a whole underground network here that the hapless farang knows nothing of. Very sound idea to block the phone of the local girl as the next call she makes will be to your girlfriend. It will send your steady the message that you were not interested. “Face” is saved all around.