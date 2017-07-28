Dear Hillary,

I asked a girl out for a drink. That’s all, a drink, because I do have a steady who was away up country for a couple of months. Since then I get between 5 and 10 messages a day ranging from I luv you to good morning darling, good night sleep well darling, you know the pitch. She was a nice enough girl but for me no romantic interest as I do have the one up country right now. But if she sees all the messages she may not be the steady any more. What is the best way to finish a cyber romance?

Geekie

Dear Geekie,

That is easy. If you look at the menu you will see there is provision to block anyone. Mind you, everyone up country is connected these days. You’ve probably lost the steady already. I suggest you block both of them and start again with someone else