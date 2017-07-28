Here comes Pla Ra

Dear Hillary,

My experience of the local Thai food is nothing to rave about. My Thai wife cooks at home and honestly, I can’t eat it any more. Even the smell is off putting. I am told the bad smell is from a condiment they use called “Pra Ra” which comes from fermented old socks or something similar. Everything is dumped in a bowl in the middle of the room (floor) and it is an unappetizing mess. How can this be the wonderful Thai food you read about?

Jack

Dear Jack,

Let me guess. Your wife comes from the North-East. That’s the only place that uses Pla Ra. Next time get a Bangkok lady.