Chocs and champers

Dear Hillary,

Had a heated discussion (argument) the other night in the bar. Are Thai women romantic, it was all about. I say that they are, but my drinking buddies all say not. They said that all they are interested in are large amounts of gold, and the larger the better. Surely there are still some ladies out there who appreciate wine and chocolates (apart from you, Hillary)? I need you to back me up here, Hillary.

Ross

Dear Ross,

Such a lovely thought – wine and chocolates, but I prefer champagne and chocs. Of course there are romantic ladies left in Thailand, other than myself. It sounds to me as if your drinking buddies are looking for ladies from the wrong watering holes. The professional ladies who come to the surface with the buffalos in tow are certainly only looking for gold. That is their business, their profession (and an old one at that). However, by looking in the universities, offices and even department stores, you will find ladies who appreciate being appreciated. You are correct, Ross. Your friends are taking too narrow a sample to base their findings. You don’t have rose colored glasses. Your drinking buddies are looking at life through beer glasses.