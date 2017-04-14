Chocolates are a girl’s best friend?

Dear Hillary,

One of the receptionists in our company is very attractive and I would like to get to know her better, but I have a problem. I am not the pushy type, so can’t just go up to her and ask her out. She knows my name even though we have 600 on staff, and if I meet her walking into work she is always very chatty and will hold my arm with her hand. She doesn’t wear any rings, so I don’t think she is married or anything like that. She did ask the other day what I was getting her for Easter, and I almost fell over, but mumbled something like wait and see. I know, I missed my opportunity again. Do you think she is interested? What is the next move, and please don’t say just to go and ask her out.

Nervous Norman

Dear Nervous Norman,

I feel for you, my Petal. I really do. You are from the UK I presume and it is nice to see you aren’t one of those dreadful lager louts that populate the bars this time of year. Even though Thai people are very welcoming and friendly, this girl seems to be giving you a message. You don’t need to be brave to buy her a box of chocolates and quietly present them to her on Easter. Or if that is too much, just leave them on her desk. Put a card with them saying “From Norman” and your phone number. If she rings you to thank you, then ask her out for dinner to nice restaurant. Not over the top, but one where you can chat and get to know each other a little. However, if she refuses the chocolates, just send them over to my office, marked “For my Darling Hillary”. I will appreciate them.