Where do I buy a rubber ring?

Dear Hillary,

I want to buy a tuk-tuk and take it back to my country to use as a promotional tool for my Thai restaurant. Is this possible and where do you get one?

Tuk

Dear Tuk,

This is Thailand. Everything is possible, it just costs money. And some things are possibly more expensive than others. Tuk-tuks are manufactured in Bangkok, so you can purchase one up there. You can also get them second hand in Chonburi from time to time. Any good shipping agent can assist you regarding the freighting of the tuk-tuk to your country. I am being presumptuous here to believe you’re not going to ride it home, are you? If so, get one of those inflatable ring cushions.