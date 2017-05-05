The BS Duck Test again

Dear Hillary,

Is it OK to apply the British Standard (BS) Duck Test to the likelihood of being ripped off in a bar relationship? (The BS test if you’ve forgotten “If a bird looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.”) I have a friend who is thinking about hooking up with one of these ducks. What’s his chances?

Barry

Dear Barry,

Now, will your mate’s bar girl rip him off when the relationship ends?’ Of course not, ask Greg Norman ($103m), Paul McCartney ($48.7m), Prince Charles ($45.2m), and he’s next!

  • Chris

    Your friend needs to understand that he is entering into a relationship with a prostitute, no matter how you dress it up that is a fact. Would he do that back home? So long as he keeps paying she will “love” him if the money runs out she will be gone and while they are together she will try any means to part him from as much cash as she can.