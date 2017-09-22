Beauty salons in the village

Dear Hillary,

You seem to be on the side of the bar girls, making excuses for them, to make us feel sorry for them. Well I don’t. There are plenty of jobs for young women. They don’t have to enter the oldest profession. There are newer ones that pay good money. They are just lazy and it is easy to make money on your back than on your feet. You can see how it goes – bar and hook a punter or two, after a few years back to the village and open a beauty salon. By that stage her daughter is in the bar and the once bar girl is now a grandmother and looking after the daughter’s children. Nothing in that scenario to be sorry for them.

Bill



Dear Bill,

You have described to situation very well, but you don’t say how do these country girls get out of the bar-beauty salon-grandmother cycle? You should read Mango Rains (advert in this newspaper) and get a better idea of life up country.