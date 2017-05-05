Are we all happy then?

Dear Hillary,

What’s with the Happy Zones I read about in the paper? Is this another way to close the night entertainment? Pattaya isn’t a patch on what it used to be. It was real happy then.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

The Happy Zones are what used to be called Safety Zones and are just areas where there are more police on the ground. I agree that Pattaya is a different place these days. The free and easy side has changed, but then, so has everything else, not just in Thailand. It’s called ‘progress’ and there’s nothing you nor me can do, other than adapt to it. There will always be an enjoyable time for the visitors. Pattaya is, after all, a tourist city, and always will be.