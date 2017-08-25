Another culture vulture

Dear Hillary,

My Thai GF has a very annoying habit when we are out together in public. She doesn’t hold hands because she walks two paces behind me all the time. I tell her to move up and be with me, but that lasts about 20 seconds. I don’t want her to walk behind like a servant, I want her to share life with me, not my back. Aussie women are quite the reverse. Is this a habit of hers, or do all Thai women put on this inferior attitude?

Ethan

Dear Ethan,

Thai people, both men and women, and I suppose I should include the Ladyboys here, have been doing this subservient thing for generations. Knee walking and prostrating themselves was thrown out by King Chulalongkorn many years ago, but they still do it. It’s in the genes or something, Petal. You won’t change it, just the same as you won’t change your Aussie women for congregating in the kitchen while the menfolk stand around the BBQ outside with a “tinnie”.