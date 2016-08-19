All in the family

By Hillary
Dear Hillary,
My Thai boy friend gives in to his family at all times, and now we are an item, the demands are coming in every day, even if it is personal items of jewelry that I have given him. These items get changed into folding money, only problem is that it is my money that he is doling out, not his.

nd it’s not just a few hundred baht here and there, it’s by the few thousand here and there. I believe that it is the custom in Thailand that children look after their parents, as a matter of duty. I did not know that this covers a grasping avariciousness by the family towards the children. Is this the norm for this country? It seems that the family condones this behavior, and even encourages it.
Rob

Dear Rob,
Duty to one’s parents is a well documented part of Thai culture, but how that is applied is not clearly stated. You are obviously worrying because your finances are part of all this, so you should perhaps consider that you have a duty to your bank account, and not to your boyfriend’s parents.

However, once you give something to your boyfriend, it is his decision what he does with it. There are many families that are not so avaricious. Petal, the choice is always yours. I think you should seriously review this relationship. From what you are saying, it all seems a little one-sided to me.

  • Robert

    Dear Rob,

    I do not see this as one sided in favor of the younger man as Hillary suggests. You did not mention the profession of your boyfriend or how you met. Presumably he works for a living outside of the “entertainment” industry? If he does that is very good. If he sells cars at Subaru or works in an office he gets a salary. Presumably you as well are giving him a salary or “allowance.” That is enough. Do not purchase him clothing, jewelry etc. Two reasons for this. If he asks tell him: “Oh, I know you can get it for less than I” and he can. Money for mother’s sick buffalo beyond his salary? Ask for the amount specifically, and pay it directly, rather than enriching a jewelry store as middleman.

    If you keep him to his legitimate salary and nothing more than cohabitation with you and food whether you dine in or out you have already improved his financial lot in life. I also observe that you did not mention whether this boyfriend lives with you, works or is in school or even use the word “love” in a description of your relationship.

    If he is simply the convenience that the bar girls are to their customers and you are not receiving or providing “love” I suggest you simply have “one time short times” and drop the pretense of a relationship. You are both using and being used.

  • Chris

    Rob,
    There is only one important fact that you need to know, you are being fleeced by a pro!
    If you run out of money he will be gone looking for the next rich farang to fleece.