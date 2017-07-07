BHP hosts diabetes- management seminar

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya showcased advances in managing diabetes at a seminar in Pattaya.

Hospital Director Dr. Seeharach Lohachitranont hosted the June 28 academic conference for 130 doctors and nurses to exchange case studies and other information.

Dr. Karnsiri Pariyakorn, director of BHP’s Diabetes Mellitus & Endocrinology Center, discussed diabetes in pregnant women and spoke on “perioperative management of the diabetic patient and diabetic emergencies”.

Nurses Ornapa Leuatnakrob and Wijittra Yarangsri joined endocrinologist Dr. Pree­yaporn Vitheesamrantham give a talk about patient diet, exercise and ways for patients to boost their immune systems.

BHP’s Diabetes Mellitus & Endocrinology Center is a facility to provide complete treatment for eastern-region patient with diabetes by specialists, specialized nurses and nutritionists to counsel patients at all ranges of ages in all aspects of living.