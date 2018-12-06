Home Community Happenings Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard: The next 20 years under EEC
Latest Stories
Police arrest 10 Indian men, 24 Thai women over fake marriage scam
Bangkok - The Immigration Police Bureau have arrested 10 Indian men and 24 Thai women on suspicion of being involved in a scam that...
Bangkok may close Kamphaengpetch 3 road to unite public parks
Bangkok - Bangkok authorities are preparing to hold a referendum on closing off Kamphaengpetch 3 road after completing the renovation of three public parks...
2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 rescued, 6 missing
Tokyo (AP) — A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan's southwestern coast after a midair collision...
Protesters, now joined by unions, reject French concessions
Paris (AP) — Trade unions and farmers pledged Wednesday to join nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron, as concessions by the government failed to...