Home Community Happenings ST GEORGE’S Pattaya Anglican/Episcopal Modern English Service
Latest Stories
Meetings held on New Year’s holiday road safety
Bangkok - Authorities are to focus on arresting those endangering commuters during the holiday season in an effort to cut down on road accidents...
70 organizations sign agreement on Big Data
Bangkok - On Wednesday, seventy organizations, public and private, signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of “Big Data” which is expected to...
Parties give feedback on election format and campaign posters
Bangkok - The Election Commission (EC) has invited political parties to discuss the format of election campaigning, finding some disagreement among parties regarding candidate...
N. Korea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
Seoul, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States first removes...