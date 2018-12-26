Home Community Happenings Rugby School Thailand – Email blast
Latest Stories
Koreas hold groundbreaking ceremony for railway project
Seoul, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials have traveled to North Korea by train to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for an aspirational project...
Thailand legislature legalizes medical marijuana and kratom
Bangkok (AP) — Thailand's legislature on Tuesday agreed to amend the country's drug law to allow the licensed medical use of marijuana, as well...
Indonesia asks people to avoid coast near erupting volcano
Sumur, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are asking people near an island volcano to avoid the coast while eruptions and weather and sea conditions...
Sicilian airport reopens amid Mount Etna’s latest eruption
Rome (AP) — Italy's Catania airport resumed full operations a day after an ash cloud from Mount Etna's latest eruption forced it to shut...
20 hurt in Germany as horse carriages collide on Christmas
Frankfurt, Germany (AP) — German police say 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas Day...