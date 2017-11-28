Korean food fest all week at Dusit Thani Pattaya

The Dusit Thani Hotel is offering “Seoul food” to Pattaya residents through Saturday as it celebrates its Taste of Korea Food Festival.

Neoh Kean Boon, GM of Dusit Thani Pattaya greeted diners at the Cascade Restaurant for the opening of the food fest Nov. 26. The promotion continues through Dec. 2 with a large selction of Korean dishes priced at only 790 baht.

Meals were prepared under the supervision of Han Chul Bae, president of the Korean Chefs Club, who invited chefs from Seoul to create a delicious menu of uniquely Korean dishes.

The festival also features a demonstration on cooking kimchi, bibimbap, bulgogi barbeque, steamed chicken with Korean ginseng, kimchi fried rice, sweet and sour stir-fried chicken and other popular dishes.

Korean food is considered healthy as it uses less oil and various vegetables as key ingredients with side menus served with all meals.