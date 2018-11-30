Community Happenings – Friday November 30, 2018 – December 6, 2018

Events

The next meeting of Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will be held on Sunday, December 2. Shaun MacLoughlin will speak about “My life as a BBC Drama Producer and Learning English through Drama”. The program starts at 10:30 am with a buffet breakfast available from 9:00 to 11:00 am on the 4th floor of the Holiday Inn’s Executive Tower located behind the Holiday Inn’s Bay Tower on Beach Road.

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya invites you to a combined Christmas charity event at the hospital lobby on Saturday, December 1 from 9am – 2pm. Shop for some great Christmas presents from foundations, Expat clubs and associations, hotels, tourist attractions and department stores. Bring the children to meet Santa Claus, enjoy a kids’ performance on stage and get lucky in the grand raffle draw.

The Eastern Seaboard Businessmen’s Dinner is a monthly event taking place at the Mantra Restaurant at the Amari Pattaya Resort on the last Thursday of the month. It brings together business leaders from various backgrounds including Automotive, Aerospace, Real Estate, Architecture, FMCG, Electronics, White Goods, Logistics, Recruitment, Legal, Consulting, and others in a relaxed atmosphere. If you are interested in attending please contact [email protected].

The 2018 Pattaya Boat Show will take place from Thursday 29th November to Sunday 2nd December at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya. The event is Thailand’s biggest boating, lifestyle & leisure show. For more information visit: http://oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com.

Sanctuary of Truth in north Pattaya invites people to participate in a 5 religions ceremony and monk ordination to commemorate HM King Bhumibol, King Rama IX, on 9 December 2018 starting at 6 a.m. Entrance is free and all are welcome but those attending are requested to wear polite dress. For more information, call 038 110 626.

The Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard invites all Rotarians and friends to an annual Christmas Party on Thursday December 20 from 6.00 pm at the Parkview Ballroom Siam Bayshore Resort. Tickets are priced at THB 1500 and include a sumptuous Christmas buffet dinner plus soft drinks, red and white wine and beer served all evening. Order your tickets by sending an email to Jan Abbink: [email protected] .

A Farmers’ Market takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Holiday Inn hotel on Pattaya Beach Road from 10.30 am – 3.30 p.m. Products range from wellness items, jewelry, freshly prepared food, organic vegetables and fruits. The next market will be held Dec. 15.

A stamp market is held every Sunday from 10.00 a.m. till 3.00 p.m.at Rahnpintang Moe Kata Restaurant, Panji Place, on Soi Ponphraphanimit 7 (200m from the Bangkok Highway underpass). Here can you exchange stamps from the whole world. Call 089 091 3418 for more information and directions.

Dining

Hilton Pattaya invites you to celebrate the festive season with a choice of dining package and a spectacular view of Pattaya bay. Edge Restaurant offers roasted whole turkey, Alaskan king crab, Fine de Claire oyster, caviar, grilled seafood (tiger prawn, rock lobster, blue crab and river prawn), foie gras, Australian beef, lamb, honey glazed Virginia ham and dessert corner at THB 2,850 net per person (half price for kids 6-12 years old and free for kids 0-5 years old). Beverage package is priced at THB 2,550 net per person. The buffet is available on December 24, from 6pm – 11pm for dinner and on December 25, 2018 from 12noon – 3.30pm for lunch and 6pm – 11pm for dinner. Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar offers a 3-course set menu and choices of starters priced at THB 3,650 net per person and available on December 24 and 25, 2018 from 6pm – 11pm. For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38 253 000 or [email protected] or pattaya.hilton.com.

Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at The Point, Dusit Thani Pattaya on Monday 24 December from 18.45-23.00 hrs. Embrace the Christmas spirit and enjoy an elaborate buffet dinner featuring Christmas pudding and many delicacies of the holiday representing an international cuisine. Entertainment includes superb shows, dance performances, and a special visit from Santa Claus along with the chance to win fabulous lucky draw prizes. Price: THB 3,200 net per adult and THB 1,600 net per child. Book before 20 December and get a 20% early-bird discount (terms & conditions apply). Call 038 425 611 Ext. 2149, 2150 or email to [email protected].

After 14 years as the Landlord of an Irish Pub, the name Kim Fletcher has not disappeared. Kim may have gone from Jamesons, but his wife Goy has ensured that the name Fletcher has not died by opening Fletchers’ Folly, a boutique pub on the Dark Side. Kim is trying to get used to being retired, but the new ‘pensioner’ loves regaling the drinkers with stories from his lifetime in pubs, punctuated with his characteristic laugh. Fletchers’ Folly is on Siam Country Club Road, opposite Maxxis tyres and 300 meters before the “Chicken Crossroads”. Food and drinks at very reasonable prices.

Saturday Night Buffet is back at AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa. Experience regional favourites galore, street dishes an artisan desserts, as you relax with classical Thai dance and live music. Every Saturday night at Sala Rim Nam Restaurant from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 599++ per person. Kids under 5 eat free. For more information and reservations, call 038 412 120

Great dining options this month at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya: Round ‘em up and grab your stetson every Monday night for Cowboy Night at Flames restaurant with a grilled steak and seafood buffet that is fun for families, groups and couples. Priced at 1,199++ baht, and half price for children, the Cowboy Night buffet is served from 18.30 to 22.30 hrs. Live the Italian life every Tuesday night at Acqua restaurant with a buffet of authentic Italian dishes served from 18.30 to 22.30 hrs: Priced at only 950++ baht per person, and half price for children. A family menu of all-you-can-eat prawns in a great range of recipes is served every Wednesday evening at Coast Beach Club & Bistro, priced at only 950++ baht per head, and half price for children, the buffet serving is available between 18.30 and 22.30 hrs. Enjoy an Asian-inspired grilled seafood buffet every Friday evening at Flames beachside BBQ restaurant for just 1,199++ baht per person, and half price for children. For more information and reservations, call 038 714 981.

Pizza and Pasta All You Can Eat at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien: Twist Restaurant features Italian classics like creamy Carbonara or meaty Bolognese with a choice of pasta, or the delicious Prosciutto Pizza with your choice of regular or whole wheat dough. The menu also includes original Thai-fusion pizzas and pasta such as the Tom Yam pizza with chili paste, prawn, squid and Thai herbs or the tasty Green Curry Pasta. Available all day from Sunday – Thursday at only THB 500 per person, with a glass of soft drink. For more information or reservation, call 033 078 888.

Special culinary nights at Persimmon restaurant, Pattana Golf Club & Resort: Pizza Pasta Night on Tuesday at only 299 Baht or 399 Baht including sangria or wine, customers can choose ingredients for their pasta and pizza. Seafood Night on Wednesday at only 399 Baht, customers can choose varieties of fresh seafood cooked to order in the open kitchen. Carnivore Night on Friday at only 499 Baht offers a free flow chicken, lamb, beef or pork BBQ direct from the charcoal grill. In addition, for only 100 Baht customers can choose or combine lots of ingredients and level of spiciness to create your own Som Tam, all day, every day. Call for reservation at 038 318 999 ext. 11212/11230 or email [email protected].

Big Fish restaurant at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya enhances its seafood buffet with more premium catches and live music entertainment. The restaurant offers a nightly Seafood BBQ Buffet at only THB 777 net or THB 1,099 net with free-flow wine. Enjoy high-quality, premium seafood cuisine as you listen to acoustic guitar and piano music from prominent local artists. Seafood BBQ Buffet at Big Fish is available every night from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations call 038 930 600 or email [email protected].

The Thai Garden Terrace Restaurant offers nightly dining presentations with different themed “all you can eat” buffets at the resort poolside: Monday – Italian buffet; Tuesday – BBQ buffet; Wednesday – multi-cuisine buffet; Thursday – German buffet with roasted pig; Friday – Thai buffet; Saturday – international buffet; Sunday – steak & skewers buffet. The buffet starts from 6 p.m., runs until 9 p.m. All this for just 399 baht net per adult. What you see is what you pay, no additional service charges or VAT. For reservations call 038 370 614 or make your booking at www.thaigarden.com under “buffet reservation”. Thai Garden Resort is located on North Pattaya Road, 200 meters from the Dolphin roundabout and 200 meters before Tesco Lotus.

Yupin’s Restaurant in Jomtien Complex offers some fabulous culinary options including Fines De Claires Oysters arriving fresh ‘Par Avion’ from Normandy in France. Served on ice with lemon and on request a spicy Thai sauce for dipping. An amazing experience. Only 595 baht per six oysters. Yupins is also taking bookings for Christmas dinner at 995 baht per person. For more information or reservations, call 038 250394 or visit website: www.yupins.com .

Linda’s Restaurant is large with seating for 200 people, with a covered al fresco verandah outside for those who wish to smoke. Inside, in air-conditioned comfort, there are comfortable chairs and decent sized tables, with white starched napery. Linda’s Restaurant, 315/177-180 Moo 12, opposite the Jomtien Complex. Thappraya Road, Jomtien. Open seven days from 7.30 a.m. until late. Tel: Reservations: 038 252 726, www.lindasrestaurant.com , street-side parking. Email [email protected] . GPS 12.901655 N 100.869.

Yamato Restaurant located on Soi Yamato has been around for more than 39 years and the soi was named after its oldest tenant. This is a restaurant to take a few people with you. The prices are certainly not over the top, and the quality is superb. Yamato Japanese restaurant, 219/51 Soi Yamato (13/1), close to Beach Road end, telephone 038 429 685 or 038 421 618. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

The legendary Somsakdi Restaurant has been in operation in Pattaya for more than 40 years. Proprietor and Chef Somsakdi is still cooking and running his amazing restaurant at 78 years of age. The menu is probably the largest in Pattaya, with 374 individual items. Each dish is in Thai with an English explanation underneath. Rather than be swamped by choices, let Somsakdi guide you. After all, who knows his dishes better than he? Somsakdi Restaurant, Pattaya Soi 1, tel. 038 428 987, 038 423 284, 038 429 869, limited parking plus on-street parking in the soi. Hours 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days.

Spa & Hotel Promotions

eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces a 120-minute spa package ‘Total Bliss’ for your ultimate relaxation and facial skin nourishment: Priced at THB 4,300 net per person and THB 8,000 per couple and available from now – January 31, 2019. For more information and reservations, call 038-253-000.

AVANI Spa offers a spa buffet package: 90-minute AVANI signature touch massage and International Buffet Dinner at Garden Cafe for one at only THB 2,700 net. Advance reservations required, contact AVANI Spa at Tel. 038 412 120.

Entertainment

Pattaya Players theatrical troupe will stage a Christmas pantomime production of “Puss in Boots” on Friday, December 7 at the Venue, Jomtien (7pm), Sunday, December 9 at the Eastern Grand Palace Hotel (4pm), Monday, December 10 at Sandbar, Jomtien (8pm), and Saturday, December 15 at The Loft, Lake Mabprachan (2pm). Admission is free to all shows. For more information visit www.pattayaplayers.org or call Chris on 086 109 4537 or Gary on 085 913 1827.

Enjoy great music from Thomas Reimer, one of the most famous European Jazz guitarists, playing live every evening (except Tuesday) from 6.00 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Sugar Hut restaurant on Thappraya Road, call 038 364 186 for details.

Community Services

The North Star Library on Sukhumvit Road, north Pattaya holds regular Thai language classes Mon – Fri from 10.30 a.m. till 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. till 2.30 p.m. Cost of admission is 100 baht per session for library members and 200 baht for non-members. Private lessons are also available for 200 baht per hour. In addition, the library also holds Yoga training every Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Father Ray Foundation. Cost is 1200 baht for 6 sessions (first session free). For more information, call 081 575 4854 or email [email protected]

Groups & Associations

Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya (English) meets every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, Pattaya City. Fellowship begins at 18.30 hrs and Dinner meeting at 19.00 hrs. President Vutikorn Kamolchote Email: < [email protected] >

Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard (English) meets at the Siam Bayshore Hotel, 17.30 hrs for 18.00 hrs on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month, followed by dinner (Fellowship) President Brian Songhurst Email: < [email protected] >

Rotary Club Phönix Pattaya (German) meets every Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Pattaya at 19.00 hrs. President Peter Schlegel Email: [email protected] .

Le Rotary Pattaya Marina, seul Rotary Francophone d’Asie, vous accueille les premier et troisième vendredis de chaque mois, début des réunions 19h, à l’hôtel Pullman G Pattaya Wongamat – 445/3 Moo 5 – Soi 16 – Pattaya Naklua Road. Venez agir avec le Rotary pour changer des vies. Pierre Yves Eraud Président 2018-2019 Email: < [email protected] .

Rotary Club of Pattaya (Thai-English) meets at the First Pacific Hotel, Central Road on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month. Meetings begin at 19.00 hrs. President Stephen Devereux Email: < [email protected] >

The Thai Stamp Alliance is a new internet and social media group created to share information, including posts of events like Exhibitions and Auctions. If you live on the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand and have an interest, email [email protected] . or find us on Facebook.

Post 12146 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America (Ban Chang – U-Tapao, Thailand) meets the second Saturday of each month at 13:00 at Sinthavee Park Condo, 2/1 Moo 5, in Ban Chang. If you are interested, please contact Membership Chairman Dan Morgan at < [email protected] > or visit website: www.banchangvfwpost12146.org.

The Royal British Legion Thailand meets the last Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. at the Tropical Bar on Soi Khao Noi (Watboon­sampan near the Temple entrance) in East Pattaya. You do not need to have served in the Armed Forces to become a member and can join in the many social events arranged throughout the year. The Legion’s primary aim is the care and welfare of those who have served and/or their dependents. For general enquiries send email to < [email protected] , www.rblthailand.org>.

Alcoholics Anonymous: The Pattaya Group meets Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are closed (alcoholics only) and are held at Soi Skaw Beach (off Pattaya 2nd Rd). Contact Carl 08-456-31-671. The Good Morning Pattaya Group meets 9 a.m. every morning. All meetings are ‘open’: contact 084 564 8479. The Jomtien Group meets every day at noon at Jomtien Long Stay Hotel: Contact, Andrew 086 107 6631. The Scandinavian Group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. at the Norwegian Seaman’s Church, Thappraya Road Soi 7: contact Hans 085 135 7755 or Rune (Rayong) 089 754 9515. 10.30 a.m. meetings every day at Satree Pattana Centre on Soi Skaw Beach off Second Road. Call 084 564 8479.

The Samaritans of Thailand English Help Line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide support to the expatriate community. English-speaking staff, trained in crisis intervention will provide active, non-judgmental and empathetic listening services on the phone. All calls will be handled on an anonymous basis and are free of charge. (02) 713-6791.

Overeaters Anonymous – The ‘Up to You’ group meets Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the housing area just behind Pan Pan Restaurant in Jomtien on Thappraya Road. Call Steve at 038-364-207(h) or 089-250-1359 (cell) for directions or more information.

Narcotics Anonymous – Hotline: 082 811 2686. 3 English speaking meetings in Pattaya near Central Festival and 2 in Jomtien each week. Also regular Thai speaking meetings at 12 noon every Sunday, and Persian Farsi speaking meetings at 5.30 pm on Thursdays. Please call the Hotline for details.