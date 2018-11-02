Community Happenings – Friday November 2, 2018 – November 8, 2018

Events

The next meeting of Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will be on Sunday, November 4. Colin Whitlock will be giving a talk relevant to 11 November, Remembrance Day. The program starts at 10:30 am with a buffet breakfast available from 9:00 to 11:00 am on the 4th floor of the Holiday Inn’s Executive Tower located behind the Holiday Inn’s Bay Tower on Beach Road.

A Joint Chambers Eastern Seaboard networking evening will be held at the MYATT Beach Hotel Pattaya on Friday, November 16 from 6.30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last drinks at 8.30 p.m.). Entrance cost is THB 500 on the door for members and THB 1,000 for non-members. Admission includes free-flow drinks and finger food.

The Eastern Seaboard Businessmen’s Dinner is a monthly event taking place at the Mantra Restaurant at the Amari Pattaya Resort on the last Thursday of the month. It brings together business leaders from various backgrounds including Automotive, Aerospace, Real Estate, Architecture, FMCG, Electronics, White Goods, Logistics, Recruitment, Legal, Consulting, and others in a relaxed atmosphere. The next event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29. If you are interested in attending please contact [email protected].

The Pattaya International Ladies Club (PILC) will host a Melbourne Cup Day event at the Pattaya Hotel G on Tuesday, November 6 from 9am to 12.30pm. A breakfast style buffet includes a glass of bubbly on arrival. Tickets cost 800 baht for PILC members and 1000 baht for non-members. Beverage packages are available for 850 baht. For more information and to reserve tickets, email to Jayne at [email protected].

A Movers & Shakers social charity network-event will be held Saturday, November 24 at the Holiday Inn Hotel (Bay-Tower), 2nd floor Ballroom from 6:00pm – 8:30pm. Admission fee of THB 500 includes a free flow of wine/beer/soft-drinks and an array of delicious finger-food as long as stocks last. Dress code is casual elegant (no shorts/flip flops).

The Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard invites all Rotarians and friends to an annual Christmas Party on Thursday December 20 from 6.00 pm at the Parkview Ballroom Siam Bayshore Resort. Tickets are priced at THB 1500 and include a sumptuous Christmas buffet dinner plus soft drinks, red and white wine and beer served all evening. Order your tickets by sending an email to Jan Abbink: [email protected].

A Farmers’ Market takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Holiday Inn hotel on Pattaya Beach Road from 10.30 am – 3.30 p.m. Products range from wellness items, jewelry, freshly prepared food, organic vegetables and fruits. The next market will be held Nov. 10.

A stamp market is held every Sunday from 10.00 a.m. till 3.00 p.m.at Rahnpintang Moe Kata Restaurant, Panji Place, on Soi Ponphraphanimit 7 (200m from the Bangkok Highway underpass). Here can you exchange stamps from the whole world. Call 089 091 3418 for more information and directions.

Dining

The Bay Grill & Buffet at Dusit Thani Pattaya: Dine with a sea view and enjoy seafood and meat barbecue accompanied by Thai and international items from soup, appetizers and main courses to dessert for only THB 1200++ per person. Free flowing beverage for additional THB 599++ per person. The Bay is open daily from 18:30 – 22:00. Call 038 425 611-7 ext. 2149 0r 2150 for more information and reservations.

The Beach Club at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G has prepared a full package of entertainment for Mexican “Day of the Dead’ on Friday, November 2 from 7pm–9pm. Enjoy the exotic flavours of Mexico with mouth-watering bites and free-flow of mojitos and margaritas. Deep House sounds by DJ Dan Johnston will keep the good vibes going, and funky face painting will be available for those who like to have fun. Only THB 999 net per person. For more information or reservation, call 038 411 940-8 or email: [email protected].

After 14 years as the Landlord of an Irish Pub, the name Kim Fletcher has not disappeared. Kim may have gone from Jamesons, but his wife Goy has ensured that the name Fletcher has not died by opening Fletchers’ Folly, a boutique pub on the Dark Side. Kim is trying to get used to being retired, but the new ‘pensioner’ loves regaling the drinkers with stories from his lifetime in pubs, punctuated with his characteristic laugh. Fletchers’ Folly is on Siam Country Club Road, opposite Maxxis tyres and 300 meters before the “Chicken Crossroads”. Food and drinks at very reasonable prices.

Saturday Night Buffet is back at AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa. Experience regional favourites galore, street dishes an artisan desserts, as you relax with classical Thai dance and live music. Every Saturday night at Sala Rim Nam Restaurant from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 599++ per person. Kids under 5 eat free. For more information and reservations, call 038 412 120

Great dining options this month at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya: Round ‘em up and grab your stetson every Monday night for Cowboy Night at Flames restaurant with a grilled steak and seafood buffet that is fun for families, groups and couples. Priced at 1,199++ baht, and half price for children, the Cowboy Night buffet is served from 18.30 to 22.30 hrs. Live the Italian life every Tuesday night at Acqua restaurant with a buffet of authentic Italian dishes served from 18.30 to 22.30 hrs: Priced at only 950++ baht per person, and half price for children. A family menu of all-you-can-eat prawns in a great range of recipes is served every Wednesday evening at Coast Beach Club & Bistro, priced at only 950++ baht per head, and half price for children, the buffet serving is available between 18.30 and 22.30 hrs. Enjoy an Asian-inspired grilled seafood buffet every Friday evening at Flames beachside BBQ restaurant for just 1,199++ baht per person, and half price for children. For more information and reservations, call 038 714 981.

From 1 November until 31 December 2018, Café Kantary across Thailand invites you to try the special drink, “Caramel Chocolate Brownie Frappé” for only 130 Baht. More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or visit our website at www.cafekantary.com.

Pizza and Pasta All You Can Eat at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien: Twist Restaurant features Italian classics like creamy Carbonara or meaty Bolognese with a choice of pasta, or the delicious Prosciutto Pizza with your choice of regular or whole wheat dough. The menu also includes original Thai-fusion pizzas and pasta such as the Tom Yam pizza with chili paste, prawn, squid and Thai herbs or the tasty Green Curry Pasta. Available all day from Sunday – Thursday at only THB 500 per person, with a glass of soft drink. For more information or reservation, call 033 078 888.

Special culinary nights at Persimmon restaurant, Pattana Golf Club & Resort: Pizza Pasta Night on Tuesday at only 299 Baht or 399 Baht including sangria or wine, customers can choose ingredients for their pasta and pizza. Seafood Night on Wednesday at only 399 Baht, customers can choose varieties of fresh seafood cooked to order in the open kitchen. Carnivore Night on Friday at only 499 Baht offers a free flow chicken, lamb, beef or pork BBQ direct from the charcoal grill. In addition, for only 100 Baht customers can choose or combine lots of ingredients and level of spiciness to create your own Som Tam, all day, every day. Call for reservation at 038 318 999 ext. 11212/11230 or email [email protected].

Big Fish restaurant at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya enhances its seafood buffet with more premium catches and live music entertainment. The restaurant offers a nightly Seafood BBQ Buffet at only THB 777 net or THB 1,099 net with free-flow wine. Enjoy high-quality, premium seafood cuisine as you listen to acoustic guitar and piano music from prominent local artists. Seafood BBQ Buffet at Big Fish is available every night from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations call 038 930 600 or email [email protected].

The Thai Garden Terrace Restaurant offers nightly dining presentations with different themed “all you can eat” buffets at the resort poolside: Monday – Italian buffet; Tuesday – BBQ buffet; Wednesday – multi-cuisine buffet; Thursday – German buffet with roasted pig; Friday – Thai buffet; Saturday – international buffet; Sunday – steak & skewers buffet. The buffet starts from 6 p.m., runs until 9 p.m. All this for just 399 baht net per adult. What you see is what you pay, no additional service charges or VAT. For reservations call 038 370 614 or make your booking at www.thaigarden.com under “buffet reservation”. Thai Garden Resort is located on North Pattaya Road, 200 meters from the Dolphin roundabout and 200 meters before Tesco Lotus.

Yupin’s Restaurant in Jomtien Complex offers some fabulous culinary options including Fines De Claires Oysters arriving fresh ‘Par Avion’ from Normandy in France. Served on ice with lemon and on request a spicy Thai sauce for dipping. An amazing experience. Only 595 baht per six oysters. Yupins is also taking bookings for Christmas dinner at 995 baht per person. For more information or reservations, call 038 250394 or visit website: www.yupins.com.

Linda’s Restaurant is large with seating for 200 people, with a covered al fresco verandah outside for those who wish to smoke. Inside, in air-conditioned comfort, there are comfortable chairs and decent sized tables, with white starched napery. Linda’s Restaurant, 315/177-180 Moo 12, opposite the Jomtien Complex. Thappraya Road, Jomtien. Open seven days from 7.30 a.m. until late. Tel: Reservations: 038 252 726, www.lindasrestaurant.com , street-side parking. Email [email protected] . GPS 12.901655 N 100.869.

Yamato Restaurant located on Soi Yamato has been around for more than 39 years and the soi was named after its oldest tenant. This is a restaurant to take a few people with you. The prices are certainly not over the top, and the quality is superb. Yamato Japanese restaurant, 219/51 Soi Yamato (13/1), close to Beach Road end, telephone 038 429 685 or 038 421 618. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

The legendary Somsakdi Restaurant has been in operation in Pattaya for more than 40 years. Proprietor and Chef Somsakdi is still cooking and running his amazing restaurant at 78 years of age. The menu is probably the largest in Pattaya, with 374 individual items. Each dish is in Thai with an English explanation underneath. Rather than be swamped by choices, let Somsakdi guide you. After all, who knows his dishes better than he? Somsakdi Restaurant, Pattaya Soi 1, tel. 038 428 987, 038 423 284, 038 429 869, limited parking plus on-street parking in the soi. Hours 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days.

Spa & Hotel Promotions

Welcome the winter season with a “Winter Enrichment Promotion” at AYATANA Spa, Pattana Golf Club & Resort with a 25% discount for body scrub & body mask, only 1,500 Baht from the normal price 2,000 Baht. This special is for the whole of this November. Also, from now until the end of this year, enjoy a 30% discount for traditional Thai massage from 09.00 am-12.00 pm. More information and reservations at 038 318 999 ext. 11143.

AVANI Spa offers a spa buffet package: 90-minute AVANI signature touch massage and International Buffet Dinner at Garden Cafe for one at only THB 2,700 net. Advance reservations required, contact AVANI Spa at Tel. 038 412 120.

Entertainment

Royal Cliff Hotels Group is once again hosting the family-friendly “Vampire and Friends at the Cliff” Halloween party on Saturday, November 3 from 6:00 – 9: 00 p.m. at Panorama. Adults and kids alike will enjoy a fun Saturday night packed with spooky games and unique Halloween-themed treats. Dress to impress and win one of the fantastic prizes awarded to two kids and two adults with the best Halloween costumes. Admission is only THB 300 for all hotel guests and THB 400 for outside guests. For more information or to book a table, call 038-250-421 Ext. 2878 or email [email protected].

Ben’s Theater in Jomtien will stage 2 performances of the comedy/drama “Sugar Baby” played by young British actor Mark Lloyd on Friday Nov. 2 and Saturday Nov. 3. Tickets cost THB 500 including a drink of choice. Ben’s will also host the Omiros Quartet for a night of classical music on Sunday, November 11 at 8pm. Tickets are priced at THB 950 per person including free drinks of choice. Reservations strictly by email: [email protected].

Pattaya Soul Club will hold its 7th anniversary ‘Souled Out’ music night at the Lion Pub (Soi 17, Suksabai) on Saturday, Nov. 10. Entrance of 500 baht (payable at the door) includes a free-flow of selected beer and wine from 8pm – 10pm (or while stocks last). ALL the proceeds will be donated to a very deserving Baan Jing Jai Children’s home and Orphanage in Pattaya.

Enjoy great music from Thomas Reimer, one of the most famous European Jazz guitarists, playing live every evening (except Tuesday) from 6.00 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Sugar Hut restaurant on Thappraya Road, call 038 364 186 for details.

Community Services

The North Star Library on Sukhumvit Road, north Pattaya holds regular Thai language classes Mon – Fri from 10.30 a.m. till 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. till 2.30 p.m. Cost of admission is 100 baht per session for library members and 200 baht for non-members. Private lessons are also available for 200 baht per hour. In addition, the library also holds Yoga training every Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Father Ray Foundation. Cost is 1200 baht for 6 sessions (first session free). For more information, call 081 575 4854 or email [email protected]

Groups & Associations

Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya (English) meets every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, Pattaya City. Fellowship begins at 18.30 hrs and Dinner meeting at 19.00 hrs. President Vutikorn Kamolchote Email: < [email protected] >

Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard (English) meets at the Siam Bayshore Hotel, 17.30 hrs for 18.00 hrs on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month, followed by dinner (Fellowship) President Brian Songhurst Email: < [email protected]>

Rotary Club Phönix Pattaya (German) meets every Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Pattaya at 19.00 hrs. President Peter Schlegel Email: [email protected].

Le Rotary Pattaya Marina, seul Rotary Francophone d’Asie, vous accueille les premier et troisième vendredis de chaque mois, début des réunions 19h, à l’hôtel Pullman G Pattaya Wongamat – 445/3 Moo 5 – Soi 16 – Pattaya Naklua Road. Venez agir avec le Rotary pour changer des vies. Pierre Yves Eraud Président 2018-2019 Email: < [email protected].

Rotary Club of Pattaya (Thai-English) meets at the First Pacific Hotel, Central Road on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month. Meetings begin at 19.00 hrs. President Stephen Devereux Email: < [email protected] >

The Thai Stamp Alliance is a new internet and social media group created to share information, including posts of events like Exhibitions and Auctions. If you live on the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand and have an interest, email [email protected] . or find us on Facebook. Remember to attend the upcoming World Stamp Expo coming to Bangkok in late November!

Post 12146 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America (Ban Chang – U-Tapao, Thailand) meets the second Saturday of each month at 13:00 at Sinthavee Park Condo, 2/1 Moo 5, in Ban Chang. If you are interested, please contact Membership Chairman Dan Morgan at < [email protected] > or visit website: www.banchangvfwpost12146.org.

The Royal British Legion Thailand meets the last Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. at the Tropical Bar on Soi Khao Noi (Watboon­sampan near the Temple entrance) in East Pattaya. You do not need to have served in the Armed Forces to become a member and can join in the many social events arranged throughout the year. The Legion’s primary aim is the care and welfare of those who have served and/or their dependents. For general enquiries send email to < [email protected] , www.rblthailand.org >.

Alcoholics Anonymous: The Pattaya Group meets Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are closed (alcoholics only) and are held at Soi Skaw Beach (off Pattaya 2nd Rd). Contact Carl 08-456-31-671. The Good Morning Pattaya Group meets 9 a.m. every morning. All meetings are ‘open’: contact 084 564 8479. The Jomtien Group meets every day at noon at Jomtien Long Stay Hotel: Contact, Andrew 086 107 6631. The Scandinavian Group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. at the Norwegian Seaman’s Church, Thappraya Road Soi 7: contact Hans 085 135 7755 or Rune (Rayong) 089 754 9515. 10.30 a.m. meetings every day at Satree Pattana Centre on Soi Skaw Beach off Second Road. Call 084 564 8479.

The Samaritans of Thailand English Help Line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide support to the expatriate community. English-speaking staff, trained in crisis intervention will provide active, non-judgmental and empathetic listening services on the phone. All calls will be handled on an anonymous basis and are free of charge. (02) 713-6791.

Overeaters Anonymous – The ‘Up to You’ group meets Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the housing area just behind Pan Pan Restaurant in Jomtien on Thappraya Road. Call Steve at 038-364-207(h) or 089-250-1359 (cell) for directions or more information.

Narcotics Anonymous – Hotline: 082 811 2686. 3 English speaking meetings in Pattaya near Central Festival and 2 in Jomtien each week. Also regular Thai speaking meetings at 12 noon every Sunday, and Persian Farsi speaking meetings at 5.30 pm on Thursdays. Please call the Hotline for details.