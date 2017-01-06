Community Happenings – Friday January 6, 2017– January 12, 2017

Events

The next meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8. Charles Elwin will share experiences from his recent trip to Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile. Charles’ background includes being a lecturer on geography in Singapore for the past 20 years. The Club meets every Sunday morning at the Tavern by the Sea Restaurant located on the north end of Beach Road (part of the Amari Orchid Resort). The program starts at 10:30 a.m. with a buffet breakfast available from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

A Joint Chambers Eastern Seaboard networking evening will be held at the Amari Pattaya on Friday, January 20 from 6.30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last drinks at 8.30 p.m.). Entrance cost of THB 500 for members and guests of participating chambers and THB 1200 for non-members includes free-flow drinks and finger food. Cash payment at the door direct to BCCT. For more information send email to [email protected].

The first race of the Columbia Trail Masters cross-country running championship series will be held at Khao Mai Keow Reservation Park in East Pattaya on Sunday, January 22 with entrance fees set as follows: 50km (1,500 baht), 25km (1,200 baht), 10km 900 baht, and 3km (250 baht) or free for children under 15. Registration is open until 17 January, 2017. For more information or to register as a runner, go to www.ama-events.com/thailand-trail-series or call 02-2521764 – 6.

The 7th Pattaya Money Expo will be held at the Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), Royal Cliff Hotel from February 17-19. During this 3-day event, well-known commercial banks, financial institutions, security firms, gold companies and gold futures traders will be available to provide every type of lending and investment service and advice to members of the public.

Dining

A-One Royal Cruise Hotel serves a huge seafood & international buffet dinner every night from 7.00-22.00 hrs. in the new Boat Restaurant that has seating for up to 600 guests. The hotel’s Harbour Restaurant also offers a full Halal buffet dinner which includes seafood on ice, salad bar and selections of dessert. For more details or bookings, call 038 259 555 or check www.facebook.com/aonehotel.

The Thai Garden Resort offers nightly dining presentations with different themed “all you can eat” buffets at the resort poolside: Monday – pizza & pasta buffet; Tuesday – BBQ buffet; Wednesday – multi-cuisine buffet; Thursday – German buffet with roasted pig; Friday – Thai buffet; Saturday – international buffet; Sunday – steak & skewers buffet. The buffet starts from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. All this for just 399 baht net per adult, 199 baht net for children under 12 and free for children under 4. What you see is what you pay, no additional service charges or VAT. For reservations call 038 370 614 or make your booking at www.thaigarden.com under “buffet reservation”. Thai Garden Resort is located on North Pattaya Road, 200 meters from the Dolphin roundabout and 200 meters before Tesco Lotus.

The Bay restaurant offers diners authentic Italian cuisine and sweeping views of Pattaya Bay at both indoor and outdoor settings. Enjoy the evenings in an al fresco surrounding with a stunning view of Pattaya’s coastline. Its weekend dining event, Saturday Night BBQ Buffet, offers a fantastic selection of meat and seafood items – diners will be spoilt for choice with its extensive variety of international dishes. The Bay is located at the Dusit Thani Pattaya resort and is open daily 18:30 – 22:00, except Sundays. Call 038 425 611 for more information.

Experience the sights, smell and taste of Italian cuisine from the shores of Sicily only at Rossini restaurant located at the Royal Cliff Beach Resort. For more information, call 038 250 421 ext. 2007, 2037 or email: [email protected].

Roast Sundays @ Coast Beach Club & Bistro: Enjoy roast favourites such as Provencal lamb leg, whole roasted gai yang style chicken, roasted suckling pig, Churrasco slow roasted specialties all accompanied with fresh salads. You can enjoy a variety selection of 3 prices (THB 899++ per person, THB 1,000++ free flow soft drink and THB 1,500++ free flow red & white house wine & draft beer) every Sunday at 12:30-16:00 hrs. (Half price for children below 12 years old). Coast Beach Club & Bistro is located at the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. The resort also offers a Mirage Beach BBQ Seafood Buffet every Thursday at only THB 1,299++ per person. For more information or reservations, call 038 714 981.

Jameson’s Pub weekly 3-course special menu 395 baht (net): Available Mon-Sat from midday to midnight. Starters include homemade pea & ham soup, Jameson’s famous pate with hot toast, and cold meat salad. Main course options include Jameson’s mixed grill, duck with orange sauce, roast pork and crackling, and a vegetarian option. This week’s dessert is banana split. Fabulous roast dinners with all the trimmings also available every Sunday, priced from 340 baht – 400 baht. Jameson’s is located on Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.) in central Pattaya. Call 038 361 874 for more information or visit website: www.jamesons-pattaya.com.

Hilton Pattaya invites you to discover Barramundi fish creations throughout January 2017. ‘Flare’ restaurant introduces two specials that allow you to savor different styles of Barramundi in one dish: – deep fried Barramundi with mango salad and fish sauce and stir fried Barramundi with basil at THB 950, or choose the delicious grilled Barramundi salad at THB 450. Available every day from 6pm – 10.30pm. ‘Drift’ restaurant presents two tasty dishes; DIY Barramundi betel leaf wraps at THB 350 and Barramundi tacos with chipotle sauce and tropical salsa at THB 450. Available every day from 11am – 11pm. ‘Horizon’ rooftop restaurant & bar presents whole roasted Barramundi served with grilled vegetables and spicy sauce at THB 1,350. Enjoy the fusion creation menu every day at Horizon from 6pm – 11pm. For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000 or visit [email protected] or pattaya.hilton.com.

The Big Fish Restaurant at [email protected] Design Hotel has a nightly Seafood BBQ Buffet for THB 700 net or THB 990 net with free-flow wine from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations please call 038 930 600 or email [email protected]

Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza @ Oasis Restaurant: enjoy a wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood and much more every Saturday night at only THB 1,299++ per person with half price for children from 6-12 years. Entertainment includes a live circus show from 19: 00 – 22:00 hrs. Seafood Bonanza opens every Saturday at 18:30 – 22:30 hrs. Oasis is located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations, call 038 714 981.

Spa Promotions/ Wedding Services

Start a new year with a special gift for your health and your skin. eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces a ‘Luxury Spa Package’ to take care of your skin and ultimate relaxation throughout January. The package includes an exfoliating body scrub and a relaxing oil massage complemented by a facial treatment. Price: THB 4,500 net per person and THB 8,000 net per couple. For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000 or email to: [email protected].

Avani Spa offers unique, hand-picked treatments such as the signature touch oil massage which focuses on the shoulders, upper arms and upper body sides to release muscle tightness, and signature facials that create natural youthfulness, deep purity and intense hydration. For quick treats and salon services, tasters, massage therapies, plus manicure and pedicures, call 038 412 120 or visit www.avanihotels.com/pattaya.

The evocative scent of gentle magnolia extract is the keynote on the new Spa Secrets journey at Spa Cenvaree, in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. Relax for a blissful two hours with a foot cleansing ritual, exotic body scrub and botanical body mask and wrap, mini facial and oriental scalp massage and a fragrant marigold massage. Price of THB 2,999++ per person includes a gift set of magnolia shower cream and magnolia body moisturiser. For reservations call 038-301234 Ext 4333 or send email to: [email protected], website: www.spacenvaree.com.

Amari Pattaya offers pre-wedding packages for your special day. Create the ultimate wedding album with a full day of photo shoots in picturesque areas, such as the lovely gardens under beautiful trees, scenic swimming pools, a suite with a beachfront view and others. There are three packages to choose from starting at 9,900 THB. Each package will get a 10% discount on food and beverages on the day of the photo shoot. For more information, call 038 418 418.

Wave Spa at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya offers an extensive range of treatments to suit all health and beauty needs. The highly experienced therapists will make sure that every guest receives the best possible treatment. For more information, call 033 078 888.

Entertainment

Famous Thai folk/rock band Maleehuanan will be playing a charity concert at the Alcazar cabaret show lounge on Saturday, January 21 from 1pm to 3pm. Entrance is THB 1000 per person and proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the ‘Education Fund’ for orphaned children. Tickets are on sale at the Pattaya Orphanage or can be reserved by calling 081 752 0445 (Kh. Toy) or 038 488 956.

Pattaya Players theatrical society will be holding open auditions for its next show ‘Cheating Cheaters’ by John Patrick at the Eastern Grand Palace Hotel on Soi Khao-Talo on Thursday, January 12, from 7 PM onwards. No prior acting experience is required, and men and women of all ages are encouraged to attend. Material will be provided at the audition. For further information, call Gary on 085.913.1827 or send an email to: [email protected].

The Venue music bar on Siam Country Club Road at Lake Mabprachan hosts the amazing rock talent of Pop Joralie and fellow musicians Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 p.m. This band will guarantee to have your feet tapping. New menu available too.

Enjoy great music from Thomas Reimer, one of the most famous European Jazz guitarists, playing live Sunday – Wednesday from 6.30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Sugar Hut restaurant on Thappraya Road, call 038 364 186 for details.

Victoria’s Place Hotel & Restaurant invites you to join a Salsa party every Tuesday from 9 p.m. with free entrance, live music, belly dance performances and other activities. Victoria’s Place Hotel is located on the corner of Soi 4 Pratamnak Road. For more information, call 083 820 939.

Community Services

The North Star Library on Sukhumvit Road, north Pattaya holds regular Thai language classes Mon – Fri from 10.30 till 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. till 2.30 p.m. Cost of admission is 100 baht per session for library members and 200 baht for non-members. Private lessons are also available for 200 baht per hour. In addition, the library also holds Yoga training every Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Father Ray Foundation. Cost is 1200 baht for 6 sessions (first session free). For more information, call 081 575 4854 or email [email protected]

Groups & Associations

Post 12146 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America meets the second Thursday of each month at 18:00 on the second floor of the Camel Pub in Ban Chang. If you’re are interested, please contact Dan Morgan Membership Chairman at [email protected] or visit website: www.banchangvfwpost12146.org.

The Royal British Legion Thailand meets the last Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. at the Tropical Bar on Soi Khao Noi (Watboonsampan near the Temple entrance) in East Pattaya. You do not need to have served in the Armed Forces to become a member and can join in the many social events arranged throughout the year. The Legion’s primary aim is the care and welfare of those who have served and/or their dependents. For general enquiries send email to [email protected], www.rblthailand.org.

Al-Anon Family Group. For more info, call the Helpline 092 674 4109 or John 089 933 7227.

Alcoholics Anonymous: The Pattaya Group meets Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are closed (alcoholics only) and are held at Soi Skaw Beach (off Pattaya 2nd Rd). Contact Carl 08-456-31-671. The Good Morning Pattaya Group meets 9 a.m. every morning. All meetings are ‘open’: contact 084 564 8479. The Jomtien Group meets every day at noon at Jomtien Long Stay Hotel: contact: Warren on 086 158 9688, Andy 080 570 1404 or Henk 086 070 6684, Thai contact: Somchai 081 445 3302. The Scandinavian Group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. at the Norwegian Seaman’s Church, Thappraya Road Soi 7: contact Hans 085 135 7755 or Rune (Rayong) 089 754 9515. 10.30 a.m. meetings every day at Satree Pattana Centre on Soi Skaw Beach off Second Road. Call 084 564 8479.

The Samaritans of Thailand English Help Line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide support to the expatriate community. English-speaking staff, trained in crisis intervention will provide active, non-judgmental and empathetic listening services on the phone. All calls will be handled on an anonymous basis and are free of charge. (02) 713-6791.

Overeaters Anonymous – The ‘Up to You’ group meets Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the housing area just behind Pan Pan Restaurant in Jomtien on Thappraya Road. Call Steve at 038-364-207(h) or 089-250-1359 (cell) for directions or more information.

Narcotics Anonymous – Hotline: 082 811 2686. 3 English speaking meetings in Pattaya near Central Festival and 2 in Jomtien each week. Also regular Thai speaking meetings at 12 noon every Sunday, and Persian Farsi speaking meetings at 5.30 pm on Thursdays. Please call the Hotline for details.