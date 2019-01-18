Community Happenings – Friday January 18, 2019 – January 24, 2019

Events

The next meeting of Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will be held on Sunday, January 20. Scheduled is Neil Davidson, giving gossip from the ‘Golden Years of Hollywood’. The program starts at 10:30 am with a buffet breakfast available from 9:00 to 11:00 am on the 4th floor of the Holiday Inn’s Executive Tower located behind the Holiday Inn’s Bay Tower on Beach Road.

A Joint Chambers Eastern Seaboard networking evening will be held at the Holiday Inn Pattaya on Friday, January 18 from 6.00 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last drinks at 8.30 p.m.). Entrance cost is THB 600 on the door for members and THB 1,200 for non-members. Admission includes free-flow drinks and finger food.

The 2019 Burapha Bike Week will take place from Feb. 14-16 at the National Indoor Stadium on Chaiya­pruek 2 Road in Pattaya. During the festival, live concerts will take place throughout the day and evening; there will be many food stalls, fireworks, tattoo displays, dancers, motorcycle parades, stunt shows and more. For updates and more information, check Burapha Bike Week Pattaya on Facebook.

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa will host a ‘Wedding Showcase’ on Saturday, 26 – Sunday, 27 January 2019. A must visit for all brides and grooms to be, the event will highlight the resort’s excellent wedding facilities, the expertise of the dedicated wedding team, fantastic offers, wedding setups, food & beverage pop-ups, entertainment and more from 10 am until 8 pm. The top spenders over the weekend will win a chance to get an exclusive 2-night stay prize in a luxurious villa at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa. No booking is required and attendance is free. For additional information, contact the wedding team at [email protected].

The Eastern Seaboard Businessmen’s Dinner is a monthly event taking place at the Mantra Restaurant at the Amari Pattaya Resort on the last Thursday of the month. It brings together business leaders from various backgrounds including Automotive, Aerospace, Real Estate, Architecture, FMCG, Electronics, White Goods, Logistics, Recruitment, Legal, Consulting, and others in a relaxed atmosphere. If you are interested in attending please contact [email protected].

A Farmers’ Market takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Holiday Inn hotel on Pattaya Beach Road from 10.30 am – 3.30 p.m. Products range from wellness items, jewelry, freshly prepared food, organic vegetables and fruits. The next market will be held Feb. 9.

A stamp market is held every Sunday from 10.00 a.m. till 3.00 p.m.at Rahnpintang Moe Kata Restaurant, Panji Place, on Soi Ponphrapha­nimit 7 (200m from the Bangkok Highway underpass). Here can you exchange stamps from the whole world. Call 089 091 3418 for more information and directions.

Dining

Royal Varuna Yacht Club will hold an early Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, February 2 starting at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at Adults 650 THB, Teens (age 13-17) 500 THB, Kids (age 12 and under) 300 THB and Kids (under 3) Free and include a BBQ Chinese food buffet and entertainment from Chinese lion dancers. To book tickets, call 038 250 116 or email to [email protected] .

Intercontinental Pattaya Resort invites you to a Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner on Tuesday, February 5 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm. The resident chefs have prepared special gourmet dishes for the celebration. Highlights include suckling pig, Hong Kong-style roasted duck, dim sum, BBQ specialties, seafood on ice, and assorted Chinese traditional desserts. During your gourmet feast, the traditional Lion Dance “Wushi” will be performed to bring good luck and great fortune in the coming year. THB 1,680++ per person. For more information, call 038 259 888 or email to [email protected] .

Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar at Hilton Pattaya invites you to savor a special dish of the month ‘Seared Red Snapper with Peanut and Tamarind Sauce’ throughout January. Seared red snapper is served with peanut and tamarind sauce, turmeric foam sauce, dill foam sauce and homemade rice noodles and salad at THB 950 net. Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar is located on level 34 of the hotel and open from 6pm – 11pm. For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000 or visit pattaya.hilton.com.

The Bay Grill & Buffet at Dusit Thani Pattaya: Dine with a sea view and enjoy seafood and meat barbecue accompanied by Thai and international items from soup, appetizers and main courses to dessert for only THB 1200++ per person. Free flowing beverage for additional THB 599++ per person. The Bay is open daily from 18:30 – 22:00. Call 038 425 611-7 ext. 2149 0r 2150 for more information and reservations.

Saturday Night Buffet is back at AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa. Experience regional favourites galore, street dishes an artisan desserts, as you relax with classical Thai dance and live music. Every Saturday night at Sala Rim Nam Restaurant from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 599++ per person. Kids under 5 eat free. For more information and reservations, call 038 412 120

Big Fish restaurant at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya enhances its seafood buffet with more premium catches and live music entertainment. The restaurant offers a nightly Seafood BBQ Buffet at only THB 777 net or THB 1,099 net with free-flow wine. Enjoy high-quality, premium seafood cuisine as you listen to acoustic guitar and piano music from prominent local artists. Seafood BBQ Buffet at Big Fish is available every night from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations call 038 930 600 or email [email protected].

Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya are currently offering festive hampers priced from THB 359 net – THB 2,299 net while stocks last. To order, call 038 295 999 ext 2 or Email: [email protected].

After 14 years as the Landlord of an Irish Pub, the name Kim Fletcher has not disappeared. Kim may have gone from Jamesons, but his wife Goy has ensured that the name Fletcher has not died by opening Fletchers’ Folly, a boutique pub on the Dark Side. Kim is trying to get used to being retired, but the new ‘pensioner’ loves regaling the drinkers with stories from his lifetime in pubs, punctuated with his characteristic laugh. Fletchers’ Folly is on Siam Country Club Road, opposite Maxxis tyres and 300 meters before the “Chicken Crossroads”. Food and drinks at very reasonable prices.

Pizza and Pasta All You Can Eat at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien: Twist Restaurant features Italian classics like creamy Carbonara or meaty Bolognese with a choice of pasta, or the delicious Prosciutto Pizza with your choice of regular or whole wheat dough. The menu also includes original Thai-fusion pizzas and pasta such as the Tom Yam pizza with chili paste, prawn, squid and Thai herbs or the tasty Green Curry Pasta. Available all day from Sunday – Thursday at only THB 500 per person, with a glass of soft drink. For more information or reservation, call 033 078 888.

Special culinary nights at Persimmon restaurant, Pattana Golf Club & Resort: Pizza Pasta Night on Tuesday at only 299 Baht or 399 Baht including sangria or wine, customers can choose ingredients for their pasta and pizza. Seafood Night on Wednesday at only 399 Baht, customers can choose varieties of fresh seafood cooked to order in the open kitchen. Carnivore Night on Friday at only 499 Baht offers a free flow chicken, lamb, beef or pork BBQ direct from the charcoal grill. In addition, for only 100 Baht customers can choose or combine lots of ingredients and level of spiciness to create your own Som Tam, all day, every day. Call for reservation at 038 318 999 ext. 11212/11230 or email [email protected].

The Thai Garden Terrace Restaurant offers nightly dining presentations with different themed “all you can eat” buffets at the resort poolside: Monday – Italian buffet; Tuesday – BBQ buffet; Wednesday – multi-cuisine buffet; Thursday – German buffet with roasted pig; Friday – Thai buffet; Saturday – international buffet; Sunday – steak & skewers buffet. The buffet starts from 6 p.m., runs until 9 p.m. All this for just 399 baht net per adult. What you see is what you pay, no additional service charges or VAT. For reservations call 038 370 614 or make your booking at www.thaigarden.com under “buffet reservation”. Thai Garden Resort is located on North Pattaya Road, 200 meters from the Dolphin roundabout and 200 meters before Tesco Lotus.

Yupin’s Restaurant in Jomtien Complex offers some fabulous culinary options including Fines De Claires Oysters arriving fresh ‘Par Avion’ from Normandy in France. Served on ice with lemon and on request a spicy Thai sauce for dipping. An amazing experience. Only 595 baht per six oysters. Yupins is also taking bookings for Christmas dinner at 995 baht per person. For more information or reservations, call 038 250394 or visit website: www.yupins.com.

Linda’s Restaurant is large with seating for 200 people, with a covered al fresco verandah outside for those who wish to smoke. Inside, in air-conditioned comfort, there are comfortable chairs and decent sized tables, with white starched napery. Linda’s Restaurant, 315/177-180 Moo 12, opposite the Jomtien Complex. Thappraya Road, Jomtien. Open seven days from 7.30 a.m. until late. Tel: Reservations: 038 252 726, www.lindasrestaurant.com , street-side parking. Email [email protected] . GPS 12.901655 N 100.869.

Yamato Restaurant located on Soi Yamato has been around for more than 39 years and the soi was named after its oldest tenant. This is a restaurant to take a few people with you. The prices are certainly not over the top, and the quality is superb. Yamato Japanese restaurant, 219/51 Soi Yamato (13/1), close to Beach Road end, telephone 038 429 685 or 038 421 618. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

The legendary Somsakdi Restaurant has been in operation in Pattaya for more than 40 years. Proprietor and Chef Somsakdi is still cooking and running his amazing restaurant at 78 years of age. The menu is probably the largest in Pattaya, with 374 individual items. Each dish is in Thai with an English explanation underneath. Rather than be swamped by choices, let Somsakdi guide you. After all, who knows his dishes better than he? Somsakdi Restaurant, Pattaya Soi 1, tel. 038 428 987, 038 423 284, 038 429 869, limited parking plus on-street parking in the soi. Hours 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days.

Spa & Hotel Promotions

Aromatherapy Massage promotion at Ayatana Spa, Pattana Golf Club & Resort: 90 min massage only 1,800 baht, get free 30 min body scrub worth 500 baht or 100 baht discount. This promotion is valid from Jan 1, till the end of Feb 2019. For bookings, call 038 318 999 ext. 11143

Eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces a 120-minute spa package ‘Total Bliss’ for your ultimate relaxation and facial skin nourishment: Priced at THB 4,300 net per person and THB 8,000 per couple and available until January 31, 2019. For more information and reservations, call 038-253-000.

AVANI Spa offers a spa buffet package: 90-minute AVANI signature touch massage and International Buffet Dinner at Garden Cafe for one at only THB 2,700 net. Advance reservations required, contact AVANI Spa at Tel. 038 412 120.

Entertainment

A violin and accordion duet concert will be held at Diana Garden Resort & Hotel on Sunday, 20 January 2019, starting at 6pm. The concert will feature Tasana Nagavajara (violin) and Kanako Kato (accordion) and will include music from Freddie Mercury, Astor Piazzolla, Johann Strauss and more. Tickets are priced at 500 baht and 300 baht for students available from Pattaya Orphanage [email protected] and Pattaya City Expats Club email: [email protected] , or Diana Garden Resort Hotel in North Pattaya, Phone: 038 415 212.

Dicey Reilly’s Pattaya will host a Gentleman’s Night on Saturday 26 January from 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm. Unlimited Gentleman Jack with live barbeque, tasty snacks and quality live trio band. Tickets are priced at THB 1,250 net per person (early booking, before 20 January at only THB 1,000 net). Call 038 411 755.

Despacito Fridays at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya –Start off the weekend with a sensual step Latin night at the Roof Sky Bar, every Friday from 4pm – 10pm with DJ Ro-Bi-El Gordo and DJ Rocky, plus zumba classes. Free admission, ladies enjoy a free drink until 5pm. For more information, call 038 930 600.

Enjoy great music from Thomas Reimer, one of the most famous European Jazz guitarists, playing live every evening (except Tuesday) from 6.00 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Sugar Hut restaurant on Thappraya Road, call 038 364 186 for details.

Community Services

The North Star Library on Sukhumvit Road, north Pattaya holds regular Thai language classes Mon – Fri from 10.30 a.m. till 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. till 2.30 p.m. Cost of admission is 100 baht per session for library members and 200 baht for non-members. Private lessons are also available for 200 baht per hour. In addition, the library also holds Yoga training every Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Father Ray Foundation. Cost is 1200 baht for 6 sessions (first session free). For more information, call 081 575 4854 or email [email protected]

Groups & Associations

Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya (English) meets every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, Pattaya City. Fellowship begins at 18.30 hrs and Dinner meeting at 19.00 hrs. President Vutikorn Kamolchote Email: < [email protected] >

Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard (English) meets at the Siam Bayshore Hotel, 17.30 hrs for 18.00 hrs on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month, followed by dinner (Fellowship) President Brian Songhurst Email: < [email protected] >

Rotary Club Phönix Pattaya (German) meets every Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Pattaya at 19.00 hrs. President Peter Schlegel Email: [email protected] .

Le Rotary Pattaya Marina, seul Rotary Francophone d’Asie, vous accueille les premier et troisième vendredis de chaque mois, début des réunions 19h, à l’hôtel Pullman G Pattaya Wongamat – 445/3 Moo 5 – Soi 16 – Pattaya Naklua Road. Venez agir avec le Rotary pour changer des vies. Pierre Yves Eraud Président 2018-2019 Email: < [email protected] .

Rotary Club of Pattaya (Thai-English) meets at the First Pacific Hotel, Central Road on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month. Meetings begin at 19.00 hrs. President Stephen Devereux Email: < [email protected] >

The Thai Stamp Alliance is a new internet and social media group created to share information, including posts of events like Exhibitions and Auctions. If you live on the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand and have an interest, email [email protected] . or find us on Facebook.

Post 12146 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America (Ban Chang – U-Tapao, Thailand) meets the second Saturday of each month at 13:00 at Sinthavee Park Condo, 2/1 Moo 5, in Ban Chang. If you are interested, please contact Membership Chairman Dan Morgan at < [email protected] > or visit website: www.banchangvfwpost12146.org.

The Royal British Legion Thailand meets the last Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. at the Tropical Bar on Soi Khao Noi (Watboon­sampan near the Temple entrance) in East Pattaya. You do not need to have served in the Armed Forces to become a member and can join in the many social events arranged throughout the year. The Legion’s primary aim is the care and welfare of those who have served and/or their dependents. For general enquiries send email to < [email protected] , www.rblthailand.org>.

Alcoholics Anonymous: The Pattaya Group meets Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are closed (alcoholics only) and are held at Soi Skaw Beach (off Pattaya 2nd Rd). Contact Carl 08-456-31-671. The Good Morning Pattaya Group meets 9 a.m. every morning. All meetings are ‘open’: contact 084 564 8479. The Jomtien Group meets every day at noon at Jomtien Long Stay Hotel: Contact, Andrew 086 107 6631. The Scandinavian Group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. at the Norwegian Seaman’s Church, Thappraya Road Soi 7: contact Hans 085 135 7755 or Rune (Rayong) 089 754 9515. 10.30 a.m. meetings every day at Satree Pattana Centre on Soi Skaw Beach off Second Road. Call 084 564 8479.

The Samaritans of Thailand English Help Line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide support to the expatriate community. English-speaking staff, trained in crisis intervention will provide active, non-judgmental and empathetic listening services on the phone. All calls will be handled on an anonymous basis and are free of charge. (02) 713-6791.

Overeaters Anonymous – The ‘Up to You’ group meets Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the housing area just behind Pan Pan Restaurant in Jomtien on Thappraya Road. Call Steve at 038-364-207(h) or 089-250-1359 (cell) for directions or more information.

Narcotics Anonymous – Hotline: 082 811 2686. 3 English speaking meetings in Pattaya near Central Festival and 2 in Jomtien each week. Also regular Thai speaking meetings at 12 noon every Sunday, and Persian Farsi speaking meetings at 5.30 pm on Thursdays. Please call the Hotline for details.