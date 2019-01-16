Home Community Happenings Special Advertising Rates Chinese New Year 2019!
Latest Stories
Belarus model arrested for Thai sex seminar pleads guilty
Pattaya (AP) — A model from Belarus who claimed last year that she had evidence of Russian involvement in helping elect U.S. President Donald...
Treasury Dept deploys mobile coin exchange vehicles
Bangkok – Thailand’s Treasury Department has sent out vehicles to collect old and unwanted coins from people in 14 provinces. Encouraging people to swap loose...
Golden mermaid brings tourists back to Songkhla
Songkhla – The Golden Mermaid statue is drawing tourists to Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla as lives return to normal after Tropical Storm Pabuk....
Al-Shabab extremists claim deadly attack on Nairobi hotel
Nairobi, Kenya (AP) — Extremists stormed a luxury hotel in Kenya's capital on Tuesday, setting off thunderous explosions and gunning down people at cafe...