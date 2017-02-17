Remembering the fallen on Thai Veterans Day

Chonburi honored its fallen war veterans at a ceremony attended by both former Thai and foreign soldiers at the Nawamindhachini army base.

Chonburi Deputy Secretary Wanchai Hongsatit welcomed Maj. Gen. Yuttachai Tienthong, commander of the 14th Military Circle, to the Feb. 3 Veterans Day commemoration, co-hosted by the Office of Veterans.

Yuttachai was the first to offer garlands at the Korean War Veterans Monument, followed by military officers, police, civic organizations and members of the Royal British Legion of Thailand.

British Legion Secretary Bert Elson presented a donation to Yuttachai for the occasion.

Similar activities took place throughout the base where people paid respects at other monuments.

Veterans Day is celebrated each Feb. 3 and commemorates the foundation of the War Veterans Organization of Thailand. The official remembrance ceremony takes place at Victory Monument in Bangkok, which was erected in 1941 to commemorate the victory of Thailand in Franco-Thai War.

This “war” was a brief conflict waged against the French colonialists in Indochina that resulted in Thailand reclaiming some of the land in Laos and Cambodia ceded to the French in 1893 and 1904.

As it is around the world, the red poppy is a symbol adopted in Thailand for war vets. It’s a symbol of peace that reminds all about the people who died fighting for freedom. They are sold throughout Thailand by the War Veterans Organization with the proceeds going to vets and their families.

Military service is mandatory for young men in Thailand. But after World War II, many returned home disabled or having lost their occupations. Therefore, to help veterans and their families, the Thai government assigned the Ministry of Defense to develop and implement a project to help veterans and their families.

The minister of defense established a committee whose sole purpose was to help veterans and reservists on Sept. 11, 1945.

Royal British Legion joins the remembrance

Members of the Royal British Legion Thailand renewed old friendships with their Thai brothers recently at the Thai Veterans Day Parade. Branch Chairman Andy Barraclough laid a wreath at the Korean War Veterans Memorial; this was followed by joining the Thai Veterans for a March Past followed by lunch. Branch Chairman Andy Barraclough thanked General Yutthachai Tianthaong and Branch Secretary Bert Elson presented 40,000 baht to the Thai War Veterans Organisation from money raised from Remembrance Golf.

Since over the last few years there has been an increase in Welfare Cases requiring the assistance of the Royal British Legion, Branch secretary Bert Elson, who is also the Welfare representative, held a training course recently at the Amari Pattaya

The Royal British Legion Basic Caseworkers course and refresher was completed by Andy Barraclough, Robert Mann and Michael Thomas, all of whom passed the course along with Rodney James Charman and Ronald Smith who attended as a refresher.

Many thanks also to the Amari Pattaya who allowed free use of their facilities.

Anyone wishing to join the local branch of the Royal British Legion has only to look at the advert kindly donated by the Pattaya Mail every week. This will give you contact details, or contact Marty Neil at [email protected]