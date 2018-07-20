A look back – 1993 vs 2018

1993

Premium gas was 9.05 per liter (3.36 tax)

Diesel 7.87/L (2.31 tax)

2018

Diesel S28.79

Gasohol E85 S21.14

Gasohol E20 S26.74

Gasohol 91 S28.98

Gasohol 95 S29.25

Last Updated: 29/05/2018 by Bangchak.

1993

25 baht to 1 US dollar.

Thai Baht reached an all-time low of 55.50 to the USD in January of 1998 and a record high of 20.36 USD in July of 1981.

2018

+/- 33 baht to 1 US dollar.

1993Minimum wage

125 baht per day in Bangkok.

110 baht per day in other large cities / provinces.

102 baht per day in the other provinces.

2018Minimum wage

– 308 baht for 3 provinces comprising Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

– 310 baht for 22 provinces comprising Singburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Kam­phaeng Phet, Phichit, Uthai Thani, Si Sa Ket, Tak, Chai­yaphum, Amnart Charoen, Phrae, Ratchaburi, Ranong, Maha Sarakham, Chumphon, Nong Bualampoo, and Satun.

– 315 baht for 21 provinces comprising Roi-et, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Sawan, Srakaew, Phatthalung, Utaradit, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Buriram, Surin, Phetchaburi, Phit­sanulok, Phetchabun, Chainat, Loei, Yasothorn, Bung Kan, Phayao, Nan, Kanchana­buri, and Ang Thong.

– 318 baht for 7 provinces comprising Chanthaburi, Samut Songkram, Sakhon Nakhon, Mukdaharn, Nakhon Nayok, Kalasin and Pra­chinburi.

– 320 baht for 14 provinces comprising Ubon Ratcha­thani, Suphanburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nong Khai, Lop­buri, Trat, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Phang-nga.

– 325 baht for 7 provinces comprising Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Cha­choengsao.

– 330 baht for 3 provinces comprising Phuket, Chon­buri and Rayong.

1993

Thai population 58.24 million

2018 (2016 census)

Thai population 68.86 million

1993 (1990 census)

Official Pattaya Population *50,000

2018 (2010 census)

Official Pattaya Population *320,262

(*not including tourists or transient workers)

1993

Thailand tourism arrivals: 6 million

2017

Thailand tourism arrivals: 35,381,210

(16,456,470 Jan-May 2018)

Year Accidents fatalities

1993 84,892 9,496

2018 N/A est. >*24,000

* Ranked #1 worst in the world

1993

Prime Minister: Democrat Chuan Leekpai.

Including Chuan, there have been 11 Prime Ministers in Thailand since 1993

2018

Prime Minister: Retired Royal Thai Army general and head of the National Council for Peace and Order, Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

1993

Mayor: Anupong Udom­rattanakulchai

2018

Mayor: Anan Charoenchasri

1993

Pattaya Hash House Harriers celebrated their 500thMonday run in October

2018

Pattaya Hash House Harriers will celebrate their 1800th Monday run in September

1993 World News *

Kim Campbell became Canada’s first female Prime Minister June 25, 1993 (she left office on November 4, 1993).

Bill Clinton, President of the United States.

Islamic Fundamentalists bomb World Trade Center.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake off Hokkaido, Japan launches a devastating tsunami, killing 202 on the small island of Okushiri, Hokkaido.

Earthquake centered on Killari, Maharashtra, India kills nearly 10,000 people.

The Oil tanker MV Braer carrying 85,000 tonnes of crude oil runs aground on January 5th in hurricane force winds off the Shetland Islands and large amounts of crude oil spill into the North Sea causing an ecological disaster in the area.

The Maastricht Treaty signed on February 7th takes effect, formally establishing the European Union.

EU Farmers protest the reduction in agricultural subsidies due to Maastricht Treaty.

Earthquake hits Flores, Indonesia – 2200 dead.

Space Shuttle Endeavour mission launched to repair an optical flaw in the Hubble Space Telescope.

Russian Nuclear Accident at Tomask 7.

The US and Soviet Union sign Start II reducing nuclear warheads by 3,500 each.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is signed into law by US President Bill Clinton.

Yitzhak Rabin (Israel) and Yasser Arafat (PLO) sign peace agreement on September 13th on White House lawn.

Tennis player Monica Seles is stabbed by a spectator during a quarter final tennis match in Hamburg by Günter Parche, an obsessed fan of Steffi Graf.

Slovakia Gains Independence when Czechoslovakia divides into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Two former police officers are convicted of violating the civil rights of beaten motorist Rodney King.

The Pentium microprocessor introduced by Intel.

Windows NT 3.1 released by Microsoft.

The World Wide Web was born at CERN.

World Health Organization W.H.O. estimates 14 million people worldwide infected with the AIDS Virus.

The first cloning of a Human Embryo by 2 American Scientists.

Popular Films: Jurassic Park, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Fugitive, The Firm, Sleepless in Seattle, Indecent Proposal, In the Line of Fire, The Pelican Brief, Schindler’s List, Cliffhanger, Philadelphia, Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

