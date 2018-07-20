25 is quarter of a 100

There are all kinds of significance given to numbers. Numerology, for example, is the study of occult meanings of numbers and their supposed influence on human life (American Heritage Dictionary). Don’t scoff. It is true.

How do I know this? I am aware of the importance of 25. Are you? 25 has a well-known influence on human life, not just a “supposed” influence, but I will come to that later.

In life, the magic number is 100. Live long enough and all the Brits get a telegram from Queen Elizabeth, though the way she is going, I think the Brits will be sending the Queen a telegram.

But you don’t have to wait for royalty for a life changing 100, just go to any cricket match and everyone applauds a batsman who gets to the triple figures, who in turn waves his bat around and doffs his hat. At least this wakes the spectators up, if nothing else.

There are also other ways to get yourself recognized by those high up. Getting married is one of those special days. We even give names to these anniversaries. 5th Wooden, 10th Tin, 15th Crystal, 20th China, 25th Silver, 30th Pearl, 40th Ruby, 50th Gold, 60th Diamond, and 70th Platinum. I could mention at this point, do you know why husbands always die before their wives? Because they want to! So it is no wonder marriages that last beyond the first year become celebrated. (Don’t write in – it’s a joke!)

While waiting for your celestial clock to strike 25, you can play games. The name of the national board game of India (Pachisi – Hindi for 25) and the name of an Irish card game, is 25 begorrah.

According to the numerologists, the number 25 denotes wisdom with a touch of diplomacy and curiosity. People with 25 in their numerology charts should use their wisdom, analyzing ability, wit, and unique perception to communicate (and compare) their viewpoints with those of others.

So you can see, 25 is pretty special, and also special for the Pattaya Mail, celebrating its 25 year anniversary with this issue. Pattaya Mail has influenced human lives, just look at the number of people who read Aunt Hillary’s column if you don’t believe me.

No, the Pattaya Mail, under the stewardship of guru Peter Malhotra, by using his wisdom and analytical ability, started this newspaper 25 years ago. Some of those who started with him are still there today, showing an amazing dedication, or perhaps forgot where their homes were.

No, 25 is indeed a magic number. Put this edition somewhere safe, because in another 25 years, when it is 50 years old, you probably will have forgotten the significance.