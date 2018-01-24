Wissanu says election could be postponed

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says there is a possibility that a general election will be postponed due to several factors.

In response to a proposal on the election of MPs to be enforced in 120 days instead of 90 days after it is announced in the Royal Gazette, the Deputy Prime Minister said it is up to the National Legislative Assembly to decide.

Asked if it was possible to unlock restrictions on political parties instead of delaying the enforcement of the law, Wissanu said such a move is a possible solution, adding the National Council for Peace and Order has its reasons not to unlock those restrictions for the time being.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said it was too soon to say whether the election would be postponed, although there is a possibility given current circumstances. He claimed that if the election were to be delayed, it would not be by more than a month.