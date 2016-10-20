Whole nation makes merit marking the seventh day of the passing of our beloved King

Thai people nationwide yesterday held merit-making ceremonies for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej to mark the seventh day after their beloved King passed away last Thursday.

In each province where merit-making was held, 89 monks were invited to the religious ceremony to receive alms from local government officials and members of the public at the city town hall.

At Wang Klai Kangwon summer palace in Hua Hin, Hua Hin mayor led civil servants and local residents to offer alms to 89 monks in front of the palace.

In Krabi province, about 10,000 people observed a moment of silence amid rain in remembrance of the King.

At the gathering to remember the King, they pledged together to follow the King’s advice as guidelines in leading their lives.

In Chumphon, the governor and about 50,000 locals sang the King’s anthem and paraded to form the number 9 at the ground in front of the government center to show their gratitude for the King’s help for locals to survive massive flood and his royal projects in water management

In Chiang Mai, the governor led government officials, soldiers, police officers, and the private sector to offer alms to 89 monks at the Three Kings Monument plaza.

In Phichit, provincial governors and about 5,000 people observed nine-minute silence and line up in form of alphabets, portraying the message “I LOVE 9” to show their loyalty to the beloved King, the ninth monarch of the Chakri Dynasty and their gratitude to the King’s dedication to help his subjects.