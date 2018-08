PEA cleans up power lines

The Provincial Electricity Authority cleaned up messy jumbles of power and utility wires on Soi Khopai 4.

The Aug. 14 work came after complaints from South Pattaya residents about low-hanging wires, with many fearing they could burst into flames, as so often happens.

After the initial cleanup, the PEA planned sweeping reorganization of cables to beautify the area.