Tropical storm to reach Thailand by mid-week

Bangkok – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned those living in the upper regions of Thailand of heavy rains from March 7 – 9, due to a high pressure system moving in from China.

DDPM Director-General Chayapol Thitisak, has instructed regional DDPM offices to prepare for emergencies around the clock during this period.

Residents in these areas are advised to secure their homes and remain indoors during thunderstorms, as well as to watch out for broken branches and falling billboards. People have also been warned not to carry objects that can conduct electricity while outdoors, on account of the lightning.