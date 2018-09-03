Transport Minister on inspection tour of Loei Airport

Loei, 2nd September 2018 — The Minister of Transport has inspected the progress of the expansion of Loei Airport.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith visited Loei Airport on Saturday, where deputy provincial governor Pornchai Thomkrajang and Airport Director Weerawat Thakong as well as related personnel waited to welcome him.

Mr. Arkhom was then updated on the planned renovation of the airport and the planned construction of a new passenger terminal.

? The Transport Minister said later that his inspection was aimed at gauging the progress of the expansion of the airport, which is occurring in two phases, including the doubling of its capacity at the existing terminal to accommodate 300 passengers, along with an upgrade of all security systems.

He added that the second phase is the construction of a second passenger terminal, which will start in 2020 and be completed around the end of 2021.

Mr. Arkhom went on to say that the entire project, which has been allocated a budget of 600 million baht, will help Loei Airport accommodate up to two million passengers each year and become an aviation hub for flights from airports in Luang Prabang in Laos, Hanoi in Vietnam and provinces in China.