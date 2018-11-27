Three arrested over illegal South Korean employment service

Bangkok – Police have apprehended Thai and South Korean individuals illegally arranging employment in South Korea for Thai citizens via social media, charging each person as much as 55,000 baht.

Authorities have apprehended and begun questioning Krongkaeo Kamta , Chotika Kerdkliang and South Korean citizen Kisik Eum. The three were detained while transporting Thai workers from Pattaya to Suvarnabhumi Airport so that they could fly to South Korea. They have been charged with providing foreign employment services without a license, while their clients have been asked to provide a statement to the Department of Employment (DOE).

Commander of the Immigration Police Bureau Pol Lt Gen Surachet Hakpal said that an order had been issued to investigators to look into reports of unauthorized employment services. He indicated that Krongkaeo had been approaching applicants through social media. Each was required to pay their own plane fare before being provided with lodging in Pattaya and being vetted by Kisik. Once their target number of clients was reached, Chotika would issue plane tickets and arrange transport to Suvarnabhumi Airport. Each client would have been required to pay an additional 55,000 baht upon arrival in South Korea.

All three are facing 3-10 year jail sentences and fines between 60,000 and 200,000 baht.