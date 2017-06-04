BANGKOK – Government agencies, the private sector, and the public continue to make artificial flowers as a tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

PHOTO:Thailand News 04-06-17 2 NNT Thais continue to make artificial flowers for late King 1JPG

In the capital city, civil servants, military officers, and royal subjects are joining hands to make sandalwood flowers called “Dararat” to be used during the cremation of the late monarch on October 26th. Don Mueang district officials are also teaching the public how to make the flowers.

In Ang Thong province, flower making activities are being held at a Big C Supercenter until June 7th and at the Provincial Cultural Center until the end of this month. Everyone is welcome.

In Uthai Thani, civil servants, employees of the city hall, teachers, and students numbering more than 200 are making the artificial flowers using recycled off-cut materials. City hall officials are also teaching people in 15 local communities to make the flowers.

King Bhumibol who reigned for seven decades passed away in October last year.