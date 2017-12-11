Thailand’s Foreign Ministry expresses stance on Jerusalem

Bangkok – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the status of Jerusalem.

The Director-General of the Department of Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Busadee Santipitaks, has revealed that Thailand recognizes the sensitivity and the complexity of the status of Jerusalem and the situation existing between Israel and Palestine.

In the official statement, the ministry said that Thailand has agreed with the Statement of the United Nations Secretary-General that “Jerusalem is a final status issue that must be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties on the basis of the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, taking into account the legitimate concerns of both the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

“Thailand fully supports UNSG’s efforts to support Palestine and Israel returning to meaningful negotiations in order to realize the vision of a lasting peace for both peoples,” said the statement.