Thailand rated ‘least miserable’ country for fourth consecutive year

Bangkok – The Prime Minister says he is satisfied with the latest Bloomberg published Misery Index where Thailand was listed as ”the least miserable” economy out of a total of 66 countries for the fourth consecutive year.

Thailand scored 2.5, which pertained to its low inflation and unemployment rate, reflecting a well-performing economy.

The Bank of Thailand had estimated that Thailand will have only a 1.3 percent unemployment rate this year, with 0.66 percent inflation rate, thanks to the government’s economic promotion measures.

The five least miserable countries included Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, and Taiwan. Venezuela topped the list as having the most miserable economic outlook.

The premier said the government is improving the grassroots economy, and expressed well wishes for Thai-Chinese people currently celebrating the Chinese New Year to have a happy and successful life.