Thailand Post unveils first postage stamp of King Rama X

BANGKOK – Thailand Post has introduced the first postage stamp of His Majesty King Rama X on an auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s 65th birthday.

Thailand Post President Smorn Terdthumpiboon revealed the company has printed the first commemorative stamp of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s 65th birthday.

The stamp shows a portrait of His Majesty wearing the Maha Chakri Boromratchawong Robes with a description printed on a yellow background which is the color of His Majesty’s birthday. The stamp, embossed in golden foil, will be available for sales by 10 baht from 28 July 2017. There are only one million stamps of this particular type.

Those interested can order in advance from today until 28 June 2017 at all post offices or on www.postemart.com. The ordered stamp will be delivered free of charge to the given address on the first day of sales. For more information, please call 0 2573 5463, 0 2573 5480, visit stamp in love Facebook page, or @stampinlove LINE account.