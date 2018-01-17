Thailand no longer included on United States’ notorious markets list

Bangkok – Thailand’s efforts to crack down on intellectual property (IP) violations has been recognized by the United States, which recently published a report that left Thai markets out of its list of notorious IP-infringing markets.

Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Sontirat Sontijirawong, gave a statement on the 2017 Special 301 Out-of-Cycle Review of Notorious Markets published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The review lists violations to intellectual property, both at physical and online marketplaces. For the first time in 10 years, the report did not list any Thai markets, including Pantip Plaza, Klong Thom Center, Ban Mo Plaza, or Rong Kluea Market.

The 2017 review is expected to lend greater credibility to Thailand, promote investment and increase the competitiveness of Thai products.

Markets high on the list include the Silk Market and Hongqiao Market in Beijing as well as markets in Argentina, Canada, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico and Spain. Online marketplaces include 1fichier.com, 4shared.com, dhgate.com, and indiamart.com.