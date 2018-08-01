All Thai tourists evacuated from Mt Rinjani

Bangkok – The government has confirmed that all Thai tourists have been evacuated from Mount Rinjani on the island of Lombok, Indonesia, with one sustaining minor injuries.

Thailand’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Virasakdi Futrakul, revealed that 216 Thais, who were stranded on the mountain after Sunday’s earthquake, have already been evacuated. Sixty-four of them were expected to arrive in Thailand on Tueday while the rest of them are currently being cared for by their tour companies and the Thai embassy in Jakarta.

The only injured Thai person is now in a stable condition after having been treated. Virsakdi added that there is no need to use the C-130 four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft to bring the tourists back because they already have return airline tickets.

In addition to the 216 people rescued from the Mount Rinjani, a report claimed that there were 95 other Thai citizens visiting the mountain. The embassy is currently looking into this matter.

The 6.4 magnitude quake that struck Mount Rinjani on Sunday stranded 560 trekkers and killed at least 16 people. The quake also destroyed homes and buildings within the vicinity.