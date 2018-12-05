Thai Army honors King Rama IX

Bangkok – On Tuesday, The Royal Thai Army held a ceremony to honor His Majesty King Rama IX, marking the late monarch’s birthday anniversary.

Army Chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong paid his respects to an image of His Majesty King Rama IX and led others present in chanting their allegiance to the monarchy. The ceremony included a commemorative blood drive held at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej recognized the importance of modernizing the army in line with the changing dynamics of the world. His Majesty once stated, during a military parade on June 23rd, 1996, that the army played a major role in defending the country and maintaining its sovereignty. It must, therefore, continue to operate at full potential using advanced military equipment and the strength of its personnel in order to fulfill its duties.