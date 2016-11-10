Thai-American Tammy Duckworth wins Illinois senate seat

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth unseated Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk on Tuesday, becoming the second woman to represent Illinois in the chamber and delivering a win that her party was banking on as it attempted to retake control of the Senate.

The two-term congresswoman from Hoffman Estates entered the race a heavy favorite, as Illinois has long backed Democrats for statewide office, especially in presidential election years.

Speaking at a victory party in Chicago, Duckworth recalled the day 12 years ago when the helicopter she was co-piloting in Iraq was shot down. She lost both legs but survived thanks to members of her unit who carried her lifeless body to safety, one of whom was in the crowd to help celebrate.

“Just as I try every day to live up to the sacrifice my buddies made to carry me off that battlefield, I will go to work in the Senate looking to honor the sacrifice and quiet dignity of all those Illinoisans who are facing challenges of their own,” she said.

“I believe in an America that doesn’t give up on anyone who hasn’t given up on themselves.”

Duckworth campaigned on a pledge to help middle- and working-class families, often sharing her own compelling personal story. She said her family struggled to get by and had to use food stamps after her father lost his job.

Duckworth pledged Tuesday to push to make college more affordable, create jobs and ensure veterans are getting the care they were promised.

Duckworth served as director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs after losing her first bid for Congress in 2006. In 2009, Obama appointed her to a leadership post at the federal VA.

Duckworth follows Carol Moseley Braun, who in 1992 became the first woman elected to the Senate from Illinois.