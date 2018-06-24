Thai Airways, Airbus sign joint venture U-Tapao agreement

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Cha-o-cha on Friday witnessed the signing of an agreement between Thai Airways International (THAI) and Airbus during his visit to France.

Signed in Toulouse by Acting President of Thai Airways Usanee Sangsingkeo and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz and in the presence of Gen Prayut, the agreement seeks to establish a new joint venture maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport near Pattaya.

The new MRO will be one of the most modern and extensive in the Asia-Pacific region, offering heavy maintenance and line services for all wide-body aircraft types. The facility will feature the latest digital technologies to analyses aircraft maintenance data, as well as advanced inspection techniques, including the use of drones to monitor aircraft airframes.

The MRO complex will also have specialised repair shops, including facilities for repair of composite structures, as well as a maintenance training centre offering extensive courses for technical personnel from Thailand and overseas.