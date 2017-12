Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand is planning New Year celebrations in many cities across the country.

TAT has planned the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 campaign in five selected provinces: Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Phuket, with the theme being the Thai way of life and the happy participation of the community.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the campaign will run concurrently on December 31st and January 1st in the hope of spreading joy among citizens throughout Thailand and encouraging people to take more trips to spend time in all regions.

Implementing the campaign in the five chosen provinces has been designed to highlight local culture and the national image, and will include an orchid orchard and parade in the middle of the city of Lampang; a joyful Isan-style ambience in Sakon Nakhon; a chill-out celebration by the sea in Rayong; magnificent lighting of the Bridge over the River Kwai in Kanchanaburi, and a modern-style countdown in the old town of Phuket.