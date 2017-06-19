Suvarnabhumi taxi driver returns 5700 US dollars to foreign passenger

A Suvarnabhumi Airport-registered taxi driver has been commended for returning over 5,700 US dollars in cash to a foreign passenger.

Phanuwat Sartchang, a taxi driver serving the airport, demonstrated his honesty and professionalism by returning a bag containing the US currency left on the back seat of his vehicle to its rightful owner Lilia Davalos, a Mexican who traveled from the airport to Thara Place Hotel in Bangkok.

After the passenger alighted from his taxi, he drove off and later found the bag on the back seat. He handed it to Latkrabang police asking them to help locate the owner and return the bag and money.

Mrs. Davalos was later contacted by the police and her belongings were returned to her.